Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; RBI steps in to help small borrowers, healthcare sector

Asian stock markets were up with gains on Thursday morning, with Nikkei 225 and TOPIX having zoomed 2% each. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets surged higher on Wednesday and closed with gains led by financials and pharma stocks. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,677 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 14,617. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was up 55 points, hinting at a positive start for Dalal Street ahead of the weekly expiry. On Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 ended with gains while the tech-heavy NASDAQ slipped into the red. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were up with gains with Nikkei 225 and TOPIX having zoomed 2% each, followed by Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ.

The Reserve Bank of India has come out to support small borrowers and the healthcare sector amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that lenders will be allowed to restructure borrowing by small borrowers, who did not avail of the restructuring lifeline last year. Further, RBI said it will make liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore available for banks for enabling them to extend Covid loans to healthcare entities. Under this scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to vaccine manufacturers, hospitals and also patients for treatment, among others. Post the RBI Governor’s announcements on Wednesday, financial and pharma sector stocks were among the top gainers.

Read More