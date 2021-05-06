Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; RBI steps in to help small borrowers, healthcare sector

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was up 55 points, hinting at a positive start for Dalal Street ahead of the weekly expiry.
Asian stock markets were up with gains on Thursday morning, with Nikkei 225 and TOPIX having zoomed 2% each.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets surged higher on Wednesday and closed with gains led by financials and pharma stocks. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,677 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 14,617. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was up 55 points, hinting at a positive start for Dalal Street ahead of the weekly expiry. On Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 ended with gains while the tech-heavy NASDAQ slipped into the red. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were up with gains with Nikkei 225 and TOPIX having zoomed 2% each, followed by Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ.
The Reserve Bank of India has come out to support small borrowers and the healthcare sector amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that lenders will be allowed to restructure borrowing by small borrowers, who did not avail of the restructuring lifeline last year. Further, RBI said it will make liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore available for banks for enabling them to extend Covid loans to healthcare entities. Under this scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to vaccine manufacturers, hospitals and also patients for treatment, among others. Post the RBI Governor’s announcements on Wednesday, financial and pharma sector stocks were among the top gainers.
While the Nifty has corrected from the high of 15,044, the index continues to hold above a rising trend line that has held the important lows of the last few months. This implies that the index remains in an intermediate uptrend. With the strong bounce-back seen on Wednesday, traders will need to watch if the Nifty can now hold above the crucial supports of 14,506-14,461 in the very near term. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 14,723 are taken out.
Nifty futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 34 points or 0.23 per cent up at 14,724.50 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. Investors will closely watch rising COVID-19 cases, as India added another 4.12 lakh fresh cases in the last 24 hours.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were hiked for the third day running on Thursday. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 90.99 per litre, an increase of 25 paise since yesterday. Diesel price was increased by 30 paise to Rs 81.42 per litre. Prices were first changed on Tuesday after an 18 hiatus. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Technical analysts believe that Nifty May series might trade with a positive bias.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced immediate liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore for banks for enabling them to extend Covid loans to healthcare entities. This liquidity window available at the repo will remain open till March 31, 2022. Under this scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to vaccine manufacturers, hospitals and also patients for treatment, among others.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed lenders to carry out a fresh round of restructuring of small borrower accounts which had not availed of the benefit of the recast scheme for Covid-related stress last year.
