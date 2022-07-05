Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets have started the week on a positive note with Sensex and Nifty gaining, helped by an up-move charted in the dying hour of Monday’s trade. S&P BSE Sensex rose 326 points or 0.62% to settle at 53,234 while the Nifty 50 index is currently at 15,835, gaining 83 points or 0.53%. India VIX slipped 1.3% and moved below 21 levels. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, suggesting a gap-up start for domestic indices. Global cues were positive after Wall Street equity indices zoomed ahead on Monday. Asian stock markets mirrored the up-move.

Days after receiving a green light from the stock exchanges, the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank has now received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Now, HDFC and HDFC Bank await a nod from CCI and NCLT. Once all approvals are in place, HDFC Bank will become a 100% publicly owned institution, with HDFC’s 21% promoter holding getting extinguished. The merger would be the largest in Indian corporate history, creating a financial behemoth with a $169-billion market capitalisation (the second-largest in India) and will be among the 10 most valued banks in the world. Shareholders of HDFC will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares of HDFC.

Live Updates

