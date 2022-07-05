Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets have started the week on a positive note with Sensex and Nifty gaining, helped by an up-move charted in the dying hour of Monday’s trade. S&P BSE Sensex rose 326 points or 0.62% to settle at 53,234 while the Nifty 50 index is currently at 15,835, gaining 83 points or 0.53%. India VIX slipped 1.3% and moved below 21 levels. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, suggesting a gap-up start for domestic indices. Global cues were positive after Wall Street equity indices zoomed ahead on Monday. Asian stock markets mirrored the up-move.
Days after receiving a green light from the stock exchanges, the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank has now received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Now, HDFC and HDFC Bank await a nod from CCI and NCLT. Once all approvals are in place, HDFC Bank will become a 100% publicly owned institution, with HDFC’s 21% promoter holding getting extinguished. The merger would be the largest in Indian corporate history, creating a financial behemoth with a $169-billion market capitalisation (the second-largest in India) and will be among the 10 most valued banks in the world. Shareholders of HDFC will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares of HDFC.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Technical breakout is expected above 15,890 which is expected to take Nifty up to 16,200 in one up-move. Bank Nifty is much stronger and can test 35,300 on the higher side,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring a positive start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 64 points or 0.4 per cent up at 15,887.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex gained 326 points or 0.62% higher at 53,234 while the NSE Nifty 50 index added 83 points or 0.53% to end at 15,835. Analysts say that indications are in favor of a further rebound in the index, thanks to fresh buoyancy in the banking and financial pack. Read full story
“Indications are in favor of a further rebound in the index, thanks to fresh buoyancy in the banking and financial pack. However, supportive global cues would continue to play a critical role in any sustained up move. We reiterate our cautious stance and suggest continuing with sector-specific trading approach,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
“Now the Nifty is also on the verge of a breakout above its 20 DEMA resistance. This should lead to the next leg of the up move in Nifty which could take Nifty towards 16000 first and then around 16180,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
The prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday, July 5 were left untouched as OMCs continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for more than a month now. Prices have remained steady after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.
The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range movement. The market is now showing signs of witnessing a decisive upside breakout of the important resistance of 15900 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. A sustainable upmove above 15900-15950 is expected to pull Nifty towards the next resistance of 16300 in the short term. Immediate support is placed at 15750. ~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
India’s merchandise exports in June rose by 16.78 per cent year-on-year to USD 37.94 billion while the trade deficit ballooned to a record USD 25.63 billion, according to the government’s preliminary data released on Monday. Imports expanded by 51 per cent to USD 63.58 billion in June compared to the year-ago month, the data showed.
SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Tuesday morning. SGX Nifty sitting in the green suggests a positive start for domestic stock markets.
HDFC Bank on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved its amalgamation with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). Once all approvals are in place, HDFC Bank will become a 100% publicly owned institution, with HDFC’s 21% promoter holding getting extinguished. Sashidhar Jagdishan, who became MD & CEO of HDFC Bank in October ,2020 will lead the merged entity.