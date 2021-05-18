Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; RBI warns of demand shock amid second coronavirus wave

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity benchmark indices moved higher on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,580 points while the Nifty 50 index is at 14,923. Financials aided the up-move on Monday with Bank Nifty jumping 4% during the day. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 150 points hinting at another positive start for domestic stock markets. Asian peers were trading in the positive territory during the early hours of trade, despite Wall Street’s negative closing yesterday. Foreign investors have continued to sell domestic stocks while domestic investors are pumping in funds.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin that the biggest blow emerging from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is demand shock while the supply side remains better positioned. Loss of mobility, discretionary spending and employment are among the key concerns emerging. However, the RBI bulletin acknowledged that the loss of growth momentum is not as severe as at this time a year ago when the country had witnessed a Covid-induced lockdown. According to the RBI bulletin, corporate performance, meanwhile, is positioning itself for a turn in the business cycle. The initial set of earnings results declared by 288 Indian listed companies for the March quarter marks a distinct shift from the previous quarters, with top-line growth gaining prominence in a broad-based manner, the RBI said.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were once again hiked, making it the 10th time rates have been increased so far this month. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 92.85 per litre, up 27 paise from yesterday. Meanwhile, diesel in the capital city costs Rs 83.51 litre today, an increase of 29 paise. Petrol price in Delhi has increased by Rs 2.45 so far in May, while diesel price has surged Rs 2.78 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
BSE-listed companies such as Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Brigade Enterprises, Chalet Hotels, Coromandel Engineering Company, Dolat Investments, GSK Pharma, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), JSL Industries, Jyothy Labs, Minda Corporation, PI Industries and Route Mobile will release quarterly earnings on May 18.
SGX Nifty is up 150 points during the early hours of trade. Nifty futures surging higher hint at a positive start for domestic stock markets.
The lockdown has had an immediate, telling effect on the employment scenario in the country. India’s unemployment rate, that has remained elevated for a few weeks, soared to a near one-year-high of 14.45% in the week ended May 16. While an already-high urban joblessness has turned more acute, a near 100% week-on-week rise in rural unemployment pushed the overall joblessness rate to a level not witnessed since the week ended June 7 last year, when it stood at 17.51%.
The biggest toll of the current second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is in terms of a demand shock (loss of mobility, discretionary spending and employment, besides inventory accumulation), although aggregate supply is less impacted, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its latest monthly bulletin on Monday.
