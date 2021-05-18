Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; RBI warns of demand shock amid second coronavirus wave

Asian peers were trading in the positive territory during the early hours of trade, despite Wall Street’s negative closing yesterday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity benchmark indices moved higher on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,580 points while the Nifty 50 index is at 14,923. Financials aided the up-move on Monday with Bank Nifty jumping 4% during the day. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 150 points hinting at another positive start for domestic stock markets. Asian peers were trading in the positive territory during the early hours of trade, despite Wall Street’s negative closing yesterday. Foreign investors have continued to sell domestic stocks while domestic investors are pumping in funds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin that the biggest blow emerging from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is demand shock while the supply side remains better positioned. Loss of mobility, discretionary spending and employment are among the key concerns emerging. However, the RBI bulletin acknowledged that the loss of growth momentum is not as severe as at this time a year ago when the country had witnessed a Covid-induced lockdown. According to the RBI bulletin, corporate performance, meanwhile, is positioning itself for a turn in the business cycle. The initial set of earnings results declared by 288 Indian listed companies for the March quarter marks a distinct shift from the previous quarters, with top-line growth gaining prominence in a broad-based manner, the RBI said.

Read More