Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty nosedives ahead of today’s trade; RBI supersedes boards of two Srei group firms

Global cues were negative after NASDAQ ended more than 2% lower while S&P 500 slipped 1.30% and Dow Jones fell nearly 1%. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets started the week on a strong footing, as headline indices gained 0.91% each. Broader markets followed suit. Bank Nifty managed to gain 0.95% to once again breach 37,500 levels. India VIX slipped 2.76%. Entering the second day of trade, SGX Nifty was down more than 140 points, hinting at a negative start for domestic markets. Global cues were negative after NASDAQ ended more than 2% lower while S&P 500 slipped 1.30% and Dow Jones fell nearly 1%. Asian stock markets mirrored the fall.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it has superseded the boards of two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) — Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance. The two Kolkata-based companies will now be referred for insolvency proceedings in the second such case after the infamous Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL). The RBI said that it has superseded the Board of Directors of the companies owing to governance concerns and defaults by the aforesaid companies in meeting their various payment obligations. Rajneesh Sharma, former chief general manager at Bank of Baroda, has been appointed the administrator along with a three-member advisory committee to assist him.

Read More