Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty nosedives ahead of today’s trade; RBI supersedes boards of two Srei group firms

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets started the week on a strong footing, as headline indices gained 0.91% each. Broader markets followed suit. Bank Nifty managed to gain 0.95% to once again breach 37,500 levels. India VIX slipped 2.76%. Entering the second day of trade, SGX Nifty was down more than 140 points, hinting at a negative start for domestic markets. Global cues were negative after NASDAQ ended more than 2% lower while S&P 500 slipped 1.30% and Dow Jones fell nearly 1%. Asian stock markets mirrored the fall.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it has superseded the boards of two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) — Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance. The two Kolkata-based companies will now be referred for insolvency proceedings in the second such case after the infamous Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL). The RBI said that it has superseded the Board of Directors of the companies owing to governance concerns and defaults by the aforesaid companies in meeting their various payment obligations. Rajneesh Sharma, former chief general manager at Bank of Baroda, has been appointed the administrator along with a three-member advisory committee to assist him.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again staring at a gap-down opening on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. In the previous session, headline indices snapped the losing streak, recouping half of the last week’s losses, to end one per cent higher. S&P BSE Sensex gained 533 points to 0.91% to end at 59,299 while the Nifty 50 index jumped 159.20 points or 0.91% and settled at 17,691.
"Domestic cues remain positive as economic activities gain further momentum but the elevated valuations along with multiple global concerns would keep markets volatile. RBI credit policy and TCS quarterly results due on 8th September (Friday) are the two key events which will be widely tracked. RBI is expected to maintain its policy rates but it may lay the roadmap for stimulus tapering in line with other central banks. TCS would mark the start of Q3FY22 earnings season which is expected to continue the strong earnings momentum," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
