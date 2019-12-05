RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: RBI likely to make loans more cheaper, may go for another repo rate cut

A Reuters poll of 70 economists predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps to 4.90 percent.

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: As economic slowdown deepens in India, the streets expect RBI to cut rates further for the sixth time in a row so far this year. A Reuters poll of 70 economists predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps to 4.90 percent. The Reserve Bank of India has already sliced 135 points from the repo rate, lowering it to the present level of 5.15 per cent. Even the RBI kept on giving hints that the rate can be slashed further, based on the economic growth and needs. “The MPC also decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth while ensuring that inflation remains within the target,” the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said at its meeting on 4 October 2019. Accommodative stance means that the possibility of suddenly going back to a rate hike is negligible and there is further room for a rate cut in the system as inflation data is benign. The central bank aims at boosting demand by lowering the interest rates. Meanwhile, the headline Sensex opened higher on Thursday morning, amid expectations of Monetary Policy decision slated to be announced today. Sensex was up 85 points to 40,935.82, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,900-mark. Tata Motors, RIL, Heromotocorp were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%.