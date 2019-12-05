RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: RBI likely to make loans more cheaper, may go for another repo rate cut

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: As economic slowdown deepens in India, the streets expect RBI to cut rates further for the sixth time in a row so far this year. A Reuters poll of 70 economists predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps to 4.90 percent. The Reserve Bank of India has already sliced 135 points from the repo rate, lowering it to the present level of 5.15 per cent. Even the RBI kept on giving hints that the rate can be slashed further, based on the economic growth and needs. “The MPC also decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth while ensuring that inflation remains within the target,” the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said at its meeting on 4 October 2019. Accommodative stance means that the possibility of suddenly going back to a rate hike is negligible and there is further room for a rate cut in the system as inflation data is benign. The central bank aims at boosting demand by lowering the interest rates. Meanwhile, the headline Sensex opened higher on Thursday morning, amid expectations of Monetary Policy decision slated to be announced today. Sensex was up 85 points to 40,935.82, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,900-mark. Tata Motors, RIL, Heromotocorp were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%.
Highlights
The Indian economy is slipping into a recession, which is quite apparent. The real GDP growth has gone down from a peak of 8.2% in 2016-17 to 6.8% in 2018-19, with the fourth quarter of 2018-19 dipping to 5.8%. With declining cash flow into the market, a gigantic employment shortfall has been the consequence. Significant employment-driving sectors including automobile, real estate and financial services—non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in particular—and manufacturing are now showing signs of its adverse impact.
Full story
Can the government waive off the interest, penalty and reconsider the principal amount of AGR? The answer, is a resounding “Yes”. The government can do this by making an amendment to the license agreement definition of AGR, which applies retrospectively.If the Indian government plans to stand behind its players, it will send out a positive signal and give an impetus to the industry. This won’t be a diversion from its earlier stance. In the past, the government has taken steps prioritising broader public interest over revenue maximisation. The most significant is the National Telecom Policy, 1999. By allowing migration, it saved the industry from an imminent collapse, which would also have resulted in government being tied up in multiple litigations.
Full story
Growth vs inflation – these are the two big data trends that will guide the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) when it delivers its fifth bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for FY2019-20 on December 5. In addition, chances of a higher fiscal deficit as against the budgeted target of 3.3%, and its likely impact will be part of the discussions. The first key point is that growth slowdown has deepened with the September 2019 Index of Industrial Production (IIP) hitting an almost eight-year low at (-) 4.3%. While the GDP for the quarter that ended in June expanded 5%—at its slowest annual pace since 2013, the Q2 FY20 GDP growth has come in at 4.5%. This despite various measures taken by the government.
Full story
Over the last 25 years, FPIs have been key drivers of Indian capital markets. Even with assets under custody of $487 billion (as of October 2019), at times, they have been forced to encounter the volatility associated with the Indian regulatory and tax landscape through frequent and unexpected changes (and roll backs) such as the ban on P-notes and NRI ownership of managers, sudden imposition of MAT, indirect transfer tax, higher surcharge, etc.
Full story
The government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to rein in the fertiliser subsidy outgo, which includes augmenting domestic production to cut expensive imports, making it difficult to divert subsidised urea from agricultural to industrial use and checking smuggling of the product to neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal. These apart, the government is working on a plan to transfer the subsidy amount directly to farmers’ bank accounts at the time of purchase of the fertiliser form retailers.
Full story
Amid the onion prices soaring to Rs 120 a kg in open markets of the state, the Odisha government on Wednesday sought to provide succour to people, saying the cost of the pungent vegetable bulb is likely to decline by January first week after production of new crop. While the onion price in the open market was around Rs 90 a kilogram on Tuesday, it registered an overnight jump by Rs 30 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
Full story
The RBI began the three-day monetary policy meeting amid high expectations of a sixth yearly cut in the short-term lending rate in December 2019. The meeting comes at a time when the economy is undergoing slowdown on account of both domestic and global concerns. A Reuters poll of 70 economists predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps to 4.90 percent. The annual retail inflation rose to 4.62 percent last month, climbing above 4 percent for the first time in 15 months.
Full story