Share Market LIVE: Reliance Jio to raise tariffs after Airtel, Vodafone Idea; Sensex may open lower

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely open lower on Wednesday morning, traxking weak domestic and global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 27 points or 0.22 per cent down at 11,955 indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will join telecom rivals in raising tariffs. Telecom tariffs are finally set to rise with Reliance Jio also on Tuesday stating that to strengthen the industry it will take measures like increasing tariffs in the next few weeks. On Monday, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had said that they will increase tariffs from December. This will be the first time since September 2016 — when Reliance Jio launched its services — that tariffs will be revised upwards by the telecom companies. However, none of the companies have said by how much will the tariffs be raised and whether the hike will be an increase in headline rates or realisations will improve by way of reducing the validity of pre-paid vouchers, etc. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea tariff hikes come as the Indian telecom industry posted a record quarterly loss. Vodafone Idea posted a loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the July-September quarter, owing to provision for the Supreme Court’s ruling on payment of AGR dues, even as ongoing brutal pricing war continued to hurt. This was the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any company in India. In the year-ago period, the telco recorded a loss of Rs 4,947 crore. Even Bharti Airtel recorded a loss of Rs 23,044 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 due to Rs 28,450 crore provisions towards AGR. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
Shares of rival telecom firms Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries soared to a fresh record high on Tuesday afternoon, even as the industry moves towards higher tariffs in the coming days, easing their financial burden. Reliance Industries soared by more than 3.8% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,514 on BSE. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm achieved a major milestone as Reliance Industries became the first Indian firm to cross Rs 9.5 lakh crore in market capitalisation. Bharti Airtel shares gained by more than 9% to hit the day’s high at Rs 445 on BSE. Notably, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced that they will raise mobile services tariffs from the month of December 2019 to remain viable and recoup from financial stress.
Full story
Microsoft founder and currently the world’s richest man Bill Gates recently defended his decision to award Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission. “It is very brave of the Prime Minister to talk about the sanitation problem and he set ambitious goals for improving those. We thought that was praiseworthy because we are very involved in sanitation,” Bill Gates told Times Now in an interview. He added that other countries should also follow India’s example of solving the issue while acknowledging that a lot more still needs to be done. Bill Gates had conferred the ‘Global Goalkeeper’ award to Prime Minister in September following which, he had to face backlash from nobel prize laureates, activists and philanthropist communities.
Full story
Even as the economic slowdown is expected to impact goods and services tax (GST) collection, there is no need to panic, said tax experts. The need of the hour is stability, not more turbulence, Pratik Jain, partner, PwC India told CNBC TV-18. Even increasing the compensation cess may not be the best decision to raise revenues and compensate for the shortfall, he added. GST collection in November dropped to Rs 97,637 crore, lower than Rs 1 lakh crore collected previous month. Of the Rs 97,637 crore collected, central GST (CGST) collection is Rs 16,812 crore, state GST (SGST) is Rs 23,070 crore, integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 49,726 crore (including Rs 24,133 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 8,031 crore.
Full story
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said trading and clearing members should compulsorily collect upfront certain margins from their clients in the cash segment. The watchdog has issued a circular on ‘Collection and reporting of margins by Trading Member (TM) /Clearing Member (CM) in Cash Segment’ and certain provisions would come into force from January 1, 2020, and the rest from April 1, 2020. “Henceforth, like in derivatives segment, the TMs/CMs in cash segment are also required to mandatorily collect upfront VaR margins and ELM from their clients,” it said. TMs and CMs would have time till ‘T+2’ (trading day plus two) working days to collect margins from their clients.
Full story
Asian shares lumbered lower on Wednesday as the Sino-U.S. trade talks produced nothing but a stream of conflicting messages, while concerns about a glut of supply saw oil prices suffer their biggest spill in seven weeks. Figures from the American Petroleum Institute out late Tuesday showed a far larger rise in crude stocks than expected. That followed reports Russia was unlikely to deepen its cuts to crude output. Brent crude futures stood at $60.91 a barrel early on Wednesday, after sliding 2.6% overnight, while U.S. crude recouped a single cent to $55.22.
Full story
Oil prices were steady on Wednesday, after falling the past two days, as a surge in U.S. stockpiles reinforced concerns about lacklustre global economic growth amid the trade war between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $55.32 a barrel by 0252 GMT, after falling 4.3% during the previous two sessions. Brent crude futures were at $60.93 a barrel, up 2 cents, or 0.03%. Brent dropped 3.8% during the prior two sessions.
Full story
The employment has lagged behind growth in GDP from FY15 to FY19, implying that the two have not moved in commensurate terms during the period, a rating agency said. In fact, there has been a slowdown in growth in the last 2 fiscal years after a sharp recovery in FY17, CARE Ratings said. While headcount or employment was 2.5 per cent in 2015-16, 4.1 per cent in 3.9 per cent and 2.8 per cent in the following years, the GDP grew at a CAGR of 7.5 per cent during this period. The study is based on a set of nearly 2,000 companies across all sectors. Talking about sectors, negative growth has been seen in terms of employment for the core industries, the report said, adding only crude oil maintained the employment to a certain level.
Full story
Telecom tariffs are finally set to rise with Reliance Jio also on Tuesday stating that to strengthen the industry it will take measures like increasing tariffs in the next few weeks. On Monday, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had said that they will increase tariffs from December. This will be the first time since September 2016 — when Reliance Jio launched its services — that tariffs will be revised upwards by the telecom companies. However, none of the companies have said by how much will the tariffs be raised and whether the hike will be an increase in headline rates or realisations will improve by way of reducing the validity of pre-paid vouchers, etc.
Full story
Day after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced tariff hikes, Reliance Jio said that it will also follow suit in the next few weeks. The company may take measures including tariff hikes in such a manner that it will not adversely impact data consumption or growth, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio said in a statement. Adding, the telecom operator said that it will work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime. On Monday, both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced a rise in rates of calls and data, amid ongoing financial troubles.
Full story