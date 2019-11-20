Share Market LIVE: Reliance Jio to raise tariffs after Airtel, Vodafone Idea; Sensex may open lower

Stock Market Live: शेयर बाजार की हर खबर का अपडेट

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely open lower on Wednesday morning, traxking weak domestic and global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 27 points or 0.22 per cent down at 11,955 indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will join telecom rivals in raising tariffs. Telecom tariffs are finally set to rise with Reliance Jio also on Tuesday stating that to strengthen the industry it will take measures like increasing tariffs in the next few weeks. On Monday, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had said that they will increase tariffs from December. This will be the first time since September 2016 — when Reliance Jio launched its services — that tariffs will be revised upwards by the telecom companies. However, none of the companies have said by how much will the tariffs be raised and whether the hike will be an increase in headline rates or realisations will improve by way of reducing the validity of pre-paid vouchers, etc. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea tariff hikes come as the Indian telecom industry posted a record quarterly loss. Vodafone Idea posted a loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the July-September quarter, owing to provision for the Supreme Court’s ruling on payment of AGR dues, even as ongoing brutal pricing war continued to hurt. This was the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any company in India. In the year-ago period, the telco recorded a loss of Rs 4,947 crore. Even Bharti Airtel recorded a loss of Rs 23,044 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 due to Rs 28,450 crore provisions towards AGR. We bring to you LIVE updates.