Share Market LIVE: Sensex recedes from record high; Yes Bank, Tata Steel among top losers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty receded from record high levels on Thursday, tracking global cues. The Sensex was down about 80 points to 41,478, while the Nifty was trading below the 12,200-mark. Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel were among the biggest losers, plunging up to 3%. Meanwhile, in a huge setback to the Tata Group, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday reinstated Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons, holding his removal in October 2016 as “illegal”. Setting aside the July 9, 2018, order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, which had dismissed all pleas of Mistry, the appellate tribunal also said that Tata Group’s actions against Mistry were “prejudicial” and “oppressive” and the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as his successor was “illegal”. It also said that Tata Sons’ move to turn into a private company from a public limited was unlawful and ordered its reversal. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
Though Cyrus Mistry on Wednesday scored a big victory against the Tatas, the battle is hardly over as it will now shift to the Supreme Court, where Tata Sons is sure to appeal. Tata Sons has time till January 18 to appeal in the apex court as the NCLAT order has given a window of four weeks against restoring Mistry as the executive chairman of the group.While courts always lean towards restituting a party to its original position, the width and amplitude of the directions given by NCLAT may be put to strict scrutiny before the SC since it has not only directed the company to reinstall Mistry but has also given a roadmap as to how the executive chairman would be appointed in future,” senior SC lawyer Anupam Lal Das said.
Full story
In a development with far-reaching implications, non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday said the union government may be headed for a sovereign default as it has refused to assure them of paying on time the GST dues guaranteed to them through a Constitutional amendment. The showdown between the Centre and states, which started with delays in the monthly payment of compensation to states for loss of revenue from the rollout of Goods and Services Tax, escalated into shedding of the consensual approach to decision making for the very first time at the 38th meeting of the GST Council.
Full story
In a bid to provide better facilities and amenities to Indian Railways passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) took several steps this year! From introduction of the country’s first private train to setting up new retiring rooms and lounges at railway stations, the e-ticketing, and catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC launched many new measures to enhance the travel experience of passengers. Additionally, streamlining of refund process and allowing linking of PNR for connecting journeys are some of the major steps taken by IRCTC that railway passengers should be aware of.
Full story
After months of slump witnessed in consumer confidence in India, the same has picked up in December as various government measures boost the mood. “In December, consumer confidence has further surged by 3.3 percentage points,” according to the latest India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI), by Thomson Reuters-Ipsos. The confidence has remained downbeat for some time as the country has been reeling under a slowdown since February 2019. However, mood since Diwali 2019 has been upbeat, according to the monthly surveys by Ipsos-Thomson Reuters.
Full story