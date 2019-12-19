Share Market LIVE: Sensex recedes from record high; Yes Bank, Tata Steel among top losers

The Sensex was down about 80 points to 41,478, while the Nifty was trading below the 12,200-mark.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty receded from record high levels on Thursday, tracking global cues. The Sensex was down about 80 points to 41,478, while the Nifty was trading below the 12,200-mark. Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel were among the biggest losers, plunging up to 3%. Meanwhile, in a huge setback to the Tata Group, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday reinstated Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons, holding his removal in October 2016 as “illegal”. Setting aside the July 9, 2018, order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, which had dismissed all pleas of Mistry, the appellate tribunal also said that Tata Group’s actions against Mistry were “prejudicial” and “oppressive” and the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as his successor was “illegal”. It also said that Tata Sons’ move to turn into a private company from a public limited was unlawful and ordered its reversal. We bring to you LIVE updates.