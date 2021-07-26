Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty deep in red ahead of opening; Earnings season, new IPOs to occupy D-St this week

Cues from global peers were mixed on Monday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the week’s first trading session on the back of two consecutive days of gains. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 52,975 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 15,856 points. However, bears could attempt to retake control on Dalal Street today with SGX Nifty hinting at a weak start, trading 99 points lower. Cues from global peers were mixed even though Wall Street closed in the green on Friday. Asian stock markets were trading mixed with Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite sitting in the red while Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ surged higher.

Dalal Street will continue to be moved by the earnings season this week along with initial public offerings. Late last week India’s largest private company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), announced its quarterly results. This was followed by cigarette to hospitality giant ITC and banking behemoth ICICI Bank over the weekend. “Markets will first react to results of three majors Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank on Monday whose weightage in Nifty is ~20%. It will track global cues for further market direction while a lot of stock-specific action will be seen given the earnings season in progress,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This week markets may see the opening of Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings’ IPO. Later, investors will also keep tabs on the listing of Tatva Chintan Pharma.

Read More