Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty deep in red ahead of opening; Earnings season, new IPOs to occupy D-St this week

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the week’s first trading session on the back of two consecutive days of gains. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 52,975 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 15,856 points. However, bears could attempt to retake control on Dalal Street today with SGX Nifty hinting at a weak start, trading 99 points lower. Cues from global peers were mixed even though Wall Street closed in the green on Friday. Asian stock markets were trading mixed with Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite sitting in the red while Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ surged higher.
Dalal Street will continue to be moved by the earnings season this week along with initial public offerings. Late last week India’s largest private company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), announced its quarterly results. This was followed by cigarette to hospitality giant ITC and banking behemoth ICICI Bank over the weekend. “Markets will first react to results of three majors Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank on Monday whose weightage in Nifty is ~20%. It will track global cues for further market direction while a lot of stock-specific action will be seen given the earnings season in progress,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This week markets may see the opening of Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings’ IPO. Later, investors will also keep tabs on the listing of Tatva Chintan Pharma.
Highlights
Big tech stocks such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and others have had a decent run so far in 2021 on Wall Street, but a few other technology shares have outperformed the frontline scrips significantly. Some technology shares have seen a sharp rise helped by strong fundamentals and an expected return to normalcy; while others have been helped by young Reddit traders. Earlier, last year, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google, or as those are collectively known — FAANG stocks — surged higher in 2020 as investors moved out of smallcap companies and back to proven businesses amid rising inflation. On the domestic front, India’s Nifty IT index has gained 23% so far this year with Infosys surging as high as 26% — the most among large-cap IT stocks.
Read full story
The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 15950 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 16100-16300 levels. However, if the index breaks below 15700 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 15500-15400. Nifty is trading above 20 and 50 day SMAs which are important short term moving averages, indicating positive bias in the short term.
Read full story
"On Friday Nifty made a Doji candle, a Doji candle indicates a possibility of a reversal in trend. Readers are suggested to book profits in longs and consider new longs only above 16000 levels. Nifty is expected to open at 15750 down by about 100 points. Any break below 15700 can take Nifty to 15600 and 15500," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Going ahead, a decisive close above upper band of consolidation 15950 backed by firm global cues and multi sector participation would open the door for next leg of up move towards our revised target of 16300 in the coming month. Thus, dips from hereon should be capitalised on to accumulate quality stocks amid progression of Q1FY22 earning season.
Read full story
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of Petrol and Diesel have been left unchanged at record highs for the ninth day straight on Monday amid the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4 and nine times this month already, sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since the rates started increasing more than 2 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Read full story
SGX Nifty was down 110 points now as we near the opening bell on Monday morning. With Nifty Futures trading deep in red, Dalal Street could see a negative opening.
'From a correction to a new ATH closing, Dow Jones recovered in just 4 flat trading sessions. Bullish engulfing candles are seen in all three major indices in the US. Hang Seng has broken down this morning and its effect is seen in Asian markets. Expiry week likely to squeeze shorts if we sustain above 15,925 and 35,000. Supports at 15,800 and 15,770 for Nifty. Bank Nifty support at 34,900 and 34,650,' said Rahul Sharma, Direct & Head - Research, JM Financial.
Frontline US technology stocks are helping investors pocket healthy gains, with shares of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others outperforming many global markets so far this year. This is despite these stocks not mirroring last year’s stellar performance this time around. The biggest technology names Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google, and Microsoft, collectively called FAANGM stocks, have soared at least 14% each so far since January, as investors focused back on proven businesses amid rising inflation concerns. FAANGM stocks are the most dominant technology names listed on the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. Individually all FAANGM stocks, except Netflix, have outperformed KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Nikkei 225, Bovespa index, and even India’s NSE Nifty 50.
Read full story
Nifty futures were trading 99.50 points or 0.63 per cent lower at 15,753 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-down opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday. Analysts expect high volatility this week amid the scheduled derivatives expiry of July month contracts. In the previous week, the 30-share Sensex fell 164.26 points or 0.30 per cent. Markets will first react to the results of index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank and ITC in early trade on Monday.
Read full story
SGX Nifty was down 99 points on Monday morning amid mixed global cues. Among Asian markets, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were up with gains while Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were in red.
Equity markets would be guided by the ongoing quarterly earnings season and global trends this week and may witness volatility amid the scheduled derivatives expiry, analysts said. Investors would also keenly track the US Fed interest rate decision, they added.
Read full story