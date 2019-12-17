Share Market LIVE: RIL, BP sign pact for fuel retail partnership; Sensex may open higher

Asian stocks climb but dearth of trade details caps gains

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, but a lack of detail about the Sino-U.S. trade deal tempered some of the exuberance that sent Wall Street to record highs overnight, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei rose half a percent to its highest in more than year. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 eked a tiny extension to Monday’s big gains. Bond markets, currencies and commodities were more circumspect than equities, and movements were slight. “Everyone expected the U.S. was never going to put the new tariffs on, it was hurting them as much as anyone else,” said Mathan Somasundaram, portfolio strategist at stockbroker Blue Ocean Equities in Sydney. “But markets are fairly stretched, we need to have better data to drive growth optimism.” The preliminary deal between Washington and Beijing will double U.S. exports to China, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News overnight. The United States will also reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods under the agreement

Full story