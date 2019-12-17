Share Market LIVE: RIL, BP sign pact for fuel retail partnership; Sensex may open higher

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: UK oil behemoth BP and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) have signed a pact for formation of their new Indian fuels and mobility joint venture (JV). The JV is expected to be formed in the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. “The new venture, a further development of RIL and BP’s longstanding partnership, will include an India-wide fuels retail service station network and aviation fuel marketing business. Building from RIL’s existing businesses, the partners expect the venture to co-create a world class fuels partnership to grow rapidly and help meet India’s fast-growing demands for energy and mobility,” RIL said in a statement. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher, tracking global cues. Asian shares gained on Tuesday, but a lack of detail about the Sino-U.S. trade deal tempered some of the exuberance that sent Wall Street to record highs overnight, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei rose half a percent to its highest in more than year. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
Observing that what was once an investment-led slowdown has now broadened into weakening consumption, Moody’s on Monday cut its FY20 GDP growth forecast for India steeply to 4.5% from 5.8% predicted in October, reports FE Bureau in New Delhi. The agency had predicted India’s growth this fiscal to be 6.2% in August. The slowdown, according to Moody’s, is driven by financial stress among rural households on the back of stagnating agriculture wage growth, constrained productivity and weak job creation.
ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel firm, on Monday formally completed the acquisition of the insolvent Essar Steel, marking the entry of a foreign firm into manufacturing of steel in India. Japan’s Nippon Steel will hold 40% in the joint venture with ArcelorMittal holding 60% stake. The acquisition of Essar Steel will catapult Arcelor to the position of India’s fourth-largest steel producer at a time when the industry is seeing a downturn. Lakshmi Mittal, chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, said the acquisition of Essar Steel is an important strategic step. “India has long been identified as an attractive market and we have been looking at suitable opportunities to build a meaningful production presence in the country for over a decade. Both India and Essar’s appeal are enduring,” Mittal said.
Asian shares gained on Tuesday, but a lack of detail about the Sino-U.S. trade deal tempered some of the exuberance that sent Wall Street to record highs overnight, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei rose half a percent to its highest in more than year. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 eked a tiny extension to Monday’s big gains. Bond markets, currencies and commodities were more circumspect than equities, and movements were slight. “Everyone expected the U.S. was never going to put the new tariffs on, it was hurting them as much as anyone else,” said Mathan Somasundaram, portfolio strategist at stockbroker Blue Ocean Equities in Sydney. “But markets are fairly stretched, we need to have better data to drive growth optimism.” The preliminary deal between Washington and Beijing will double U.S. exports to China, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News overnight. The United States will also reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods under the agreement
