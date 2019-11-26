Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may soar to fresh record high; RIL inches away from Rs 10 Lakh crore mcap

The Sensex trades at a one year forward P/E of 17.93 times with the index closing Friday’s session at 40,359.41 down by 0.53% or 215.76 points.

The Sensex and Nifty are likely to continue their record run on Tuesday, after the US markets closed at fresh all-time high on Monday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes climbed to new record highs on Monday as signs indicated the United States and China were moving closer to a trade truce, while a host of merger deals also helped buoy sentiment, Reuters reported. The headline Sensex soared to a fresh record high in the afternoon trade on Monday, led by a rally in index heavyweights. The Sensex ended 530 points higher at 40,889.23, implying a fresh closing high for the leading index. The Nifty closed at 12,079, less than 30 points away from a new peak. Intra-day, the Sensex zoomed more than 532 points to hit a new record high of 40,931 on BSE, while the Nifty reclaimed the crucial 12,000-mark. India's biggest firm by value Reliance Industries is about Rs 10,000 crore away from hitting the Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation, becoming the first ever Indian firm to inch closer to the landmark. Amid ongoing changes in the shareholding, Subhash Chandra on Monday resigned as Chairman of the company's board with immediate effect. However, he will continue as Non-Executive Director, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) said in an exchange filing. "The Board accepted his resignation and noted that this is in line with the requirements of Regulation17 (lB) of SEBI Listing Regulations, which inter alia mandates that the Chairperson of the Board shall not be related to the Managing Director or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will remain as Non-Executive Director of the Company," Zee Entertainment said in a regulatory filing.