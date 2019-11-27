Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may recede from highs; RIL kissing distance away from Rs 10 lakh crore mcap

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely open lower on Wednesday morning, traxking weak domestic and global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 5 points or 0.04 per cent down at 12,082.50 indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. The Sensex and Nifty closed off highs in the afternoon trade on Tuesday, after hitting fresh highs in the morning. The Sensex closed 68 points lower at 40,821, while the Nifty ended the session 36 points down at 12,037. The Sensex and Nifty continued their record run on Tuesday, after the US markets closed at fresh all-time high on Monday. The 30-share Sensex soared past the 41,000-mark to hit a fresh peak of 41,120, up more than 230 points from yesterday’s close of 40,889. The Nifty too hit a fresh peak of 12,133, surging past its previous all-time high record of 12,103. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is just kidding distance away from hitting Rs 10 lakh crore in market capitalisation. The US stock markets soared to a fresh all-time high on Tuesday. Shares of private sector lender ICICI Bank hit a lifetime high, after global brokerages firm Morgan retained upbeat call on the stock. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Oil prices and a gauge of global stock markets edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by fresh record highs on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump said the United States and China were close to agreeing on the first phase of a trade deal. Investor sentiment took heart in a steady patter of encouraging news about the prolonged trade talks, providing hope the on-again, off-again talks after 16 months of negotiations appeared to be drawing nearer to conclusion.
Asian shares ticked higher on Wednesday as more upbeat signals from Sino-U.S. trade talks fanned hopes of an imminent end to tariff hostilities, which helped offset concerns about a slowing U.S. economy. The positive mood pushed Wall Street indexes to fresh record closing highs on Tuesday and stoked confidence in early Asian trade with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.14%. Australian shares added 0.46% and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.41%. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday after news that U.S. and Chinese officials discussed trade, while predictions for a weekly draw on U.S. crude stockpiles lent some support as well. Brent crude futures gained 62 cents to settle at $64.27 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 40 cents to end at $58.41 a barrel. The United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues.
CSB Bank IPO has turned out to be a mega hit, after the Rs 410 crore public offer got oversubscribed by more than 86.80 times on the last day of issue. The issue received bids for a total of 100.25 crore shares as against the issue size of 1.15 crore implying, implying total subscription of 86.80 times. Retail investors bid for a total of 9.20 crore shares as against the 20.29 lakh shares reserved for them, implying a demand of more than 44 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) portion saw the highest demand, with thir portion being subscribed 165 times. The QIBs bid for a total of 39.18 crore, as against the 63 lakh shares reserved in this category, implying a subscription of 165 times.
An overwhelming number of Indians have claimed that they don’t have access to toilets, poking holes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion of India having become open-defecation free under Swachh Bharat. But the NSO, which conducted the survey, also said that the respondents could not be fully trusted, and that they may have lied to underreport the access to toilets. About 30% of rural households lacked access to toilets in October 2018 even when the government said that over 95% of the target of Swachh Bharat Rural mission had been accomplished till then.
Ride-hailing company Ola on Tuesday said it has started registering licenced drivers in London on its platform ahead of the launch of its operations in the city. Ola, which received an operating licence from Transport for London (TFL) earlier this year, said that “over 50,000 licenced drivers will now be assured that they can continue to provide mobility services in London.” Ola was launched last year in August in the UK with Cardiff and has since then expanded to Birmingham, Liverpool, Exeter, Reading, Bristol, Bath, Coventry, and Warwick. Ola competes with Uber in its home market India, and others such as the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.
After exiting the China market, internet billionaire Jeff Bezos company is doing everything to ensure that the India business continues to do “extremely well” as Bezos reportedly said recently about Amazon India’s growth. The company, which sells almost everything under 17 broad categories, is swiftly adding one service after another — gradually becoming a super app — one app housing several apps. After adding flight ticket booking in May this year and movie tickets earlier this month, Flipkart’s rival on Tuesday added bus ticket booking in collaboration with the MakeMyTrip-owned redBus.
