Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may recede from highs; RIL kissing distance away from Rs 10 lakh crore mcap

Image: PTI

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely open lower on Wednesday morning, traxking weak domestic and global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 5 points or 0.04 per cent down at 12,082.50 indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. The Sensex and Nifty closed off highs in the afternoon trade on Tuesday, after hitting fresh highs in the morning. The Sensex closed 68 points lower at 40,821, while the Nifty ended the session 36 points down at 12,037. The Sensex and Nifty continued their record run on Tuesday, after the US markets closed at fresh all-time high on Monday. The 30-share Sensex soared past the 41,000-mark to hit a fresh peak of 41,120, up more than 230 points from yesterday’s close of 40,889. The Nifty too hit a fresh peak of 12,133, surging past its previous all-time high record of 12,103. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is just kidding distance away from hitting Rs 10 lakh crore in market capitalisation. The US stock markets soared to a fresh all-time high on Tuesday. Shares of private sector lender ICICI Bank hit a lifetime high, after global brokerages firm Morgan retained upbeat call on the stock. We bring to you LIVE updates.