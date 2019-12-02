Share market LIVE: RIL, Bharti Airtel shares soar up 5% after tariff hike; Sensex up

The Sensex now trades at an exalted valuation of 19.6 times of its 12-month forward earnings, compared to 11.63 for Kospi and 10.68 for Shanghai Composite.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries gained on Monday morning, after its telco arm Reliance Jio announced that it will hike tariff from December 6th. RIL share price soared more than 3.2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,600 on BSE. Bharti Airtel share price soared by more than 9.7% to hit the day’s high at Rs 485 on BSE. Jio, which did not disclose its revised tariffs, unlike the other two operators, merely said its new plans will be 40% higher and will provide 300% more benefits. Here too, the hike is only for prepaid users. In the case of Bharti and Vodafone, the revised tariffs will come into effect from December 3, while Reliance Jio said its new tariffs will come into effect from December 6. Broadly, the daily data limits and other benefits like OTT packs remain the same in the case of Bharti and Vodafone Idea. Meanwhile, private sector lender Yes Bank shares slumped up to 3% after it said it would raise nearly $2 billion in a share sale with a Canadian billionaire Erwin Singh Braich buying more than half of it or $1.2 billion. The rest will be bought by private equity investors, helping the bank overcome its financial difficulties. The plan is subject to regulatory approvals. We bring to you LIVE updates.