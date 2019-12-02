Share market LIVE: RIL, Bharti Airtel shares soar up 5% after tariff hike; Sensex up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries gained on Monday morning, after its telco arm Reliance Jio announced that it will hike tariff from December 6th. RIL share price soared more than 3.2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,600 on BSE. Bharti Airtel share price soared by more than 9.7% to hit the day’s high at Rs 485 on BSE. Jio, which did not disclose its revised tariffs, unlike the other two operators, merely said its new plans will be 40% higher and will provide 300% more benefits. Here too, the hike is only for prepaid users. In the case of Bharti and Vodafone, the revised tariffs will come into effect from December 3, while Reliance Jio said its new tariffs will come into effect from December 6. Broadly, the daily data limits and other benefits like OTT packs remain the same in the case of Bharti and Vodafone Idea. Meanwhile, private sector lender Yes Bank shares slumped up to 3% after it said it would raise nearly $2 billion in a share sale with a Canadian billionaire Erwin Singh Braich buying more than half of it or $1.2 billion. The rest will be bought by private equity investors, helping the bank overcome its financial difficulties. The plan is subject to regulatory approvals. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The number of insurers turning their backs on coal more than doubled in 2019, activist groups said on Monday, sapping the viability of projects using the highly-polluting fuel. Coal exit policies have been announced by 17 of the world’s biggest insurers controlling 46 percent of the reinsurance market and 9.5 per cent of the primary insurance market, said the Unfriend Coal campaign, a coalition of environmental groups, as it released its third scorecard on the sector. “This action is having a tangible impact,” it said, citing brokers as saying that costs are increasing to insure coal facilities with certain projects already being unable to obtain any coverage.
As the Centre gears up to invite fresh expressions of interest (EoIs) soon for the sale of its entire stake in debt-ridden Air India, the DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told FE that there is sufficient interest among potential buyers. “There is sufficient interest from investors and the (strategic disinvestment) process of AI is moving in the right direction,” Pandey said. Sources said AI won’t be a distress sale as it is a robust going concern and potential buyers could capitalise on its premium bilateral rights and parking slots across the world to revive its fortunes. Also, the government would take over some more debt of AI and pass on a ‘fair’ amount of debt and liabilities to the buyer.
The BS-VI emission norms, which come into effect from April 2020, are likely to adversely affect auto sales as there will be another round of price rise, thereby impacting volume growth in the near term, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said. In an interview with FE, Bhargava said in the last one year, car prices have gone up significantly on account of the safety norms and other regulations, which has increased the acquisition cost for customers. “The prices have already gone up for many cars which have been launched with the upgraded engines. Others will launch soon with higher price tags and that will sure lead to a slowdown for a longer period of time,” he said.
After a modest improvement in October, passenger vehicle sales fell by an estimated 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) in November as the festival season got over and many manufacturers pulled out part of the discounts from the market. The fall in despatches in November 2019 also stems from the fact that this year the Diwali season, when around 40% of the festive season sales happen, fell in October. In 2018, Diwali was celebrated in November. The decline in volumes in November, however, was still less pronounced compared to the last 11 months when the sales witnessed a fall of over 20% y-o-y.
Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as signs of rising manufacturing activity in China pointed to increasing fuel demand and hints that OPEC may deepen output cuts at its meeting this week indicated supply may tighten next year. Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 1.2%, to $61.23 a barrel by 0157 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose $86 or 1.6%, to $56.03 a barrel, having risen by more than $1 earlier.
