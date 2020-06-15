Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens down 307 points, Nifty at 9,919; RIL shares list today after rights issue

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the week down in the red after Asian peers slipped on Monday morning. Sensex opened 307 points or 0.91% up at 33,564 points while the NSE Nifty 50 was hanging around the 9,919 mark. Infosys was the top gainer, up 0.87%, followed by Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever on the S&P BSE Sensex. On the other side of the table roaming around in the red, the biggest loser was IndusInd Bank, down 2.75%, followed by Tata Steel and L&T. Among sectoral Nifty indices, 5 were in the green while 06 were in the red. Nifty Media was the biggest gainer up 1.16%.
After the mammoth rights issue, shares of Reliance Industries will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, which was oversubscribed 1.6 times, saw Reliance pocket Rs 13,281 crore as investors had to just pay 25% of the price at the time of subscription. RIL shares are also expected to react to the newly signed deals by the company, over the weekend, for its digital telecommunications arm Jio Platforms. Mukesh Ambani led-RIL on Saturday evening announced that US-based private equity firm TPG would invest Rs 4,547 crore for a 0.93% equity stake in Jio Platforms only to be followed by another private equity firm L Catterton investing Rs 1,895 crore for a further 0.39% equity stake in the company. Reliance Industries group has raised a total investment of over Rs 1.04 lakh crore, by selling a combined 22.28% equity stake in Jio Platforms.
Highlights
Nifty Media was up 2.60% on Monday morning. TV18 Broadcast Limited was up 4.4% followed by Network18 and Dish TV. All the 14 constituents of the index were up in the green helping the index shoot up.
In an effort towards enabling gas market and fostering gas trading in the country, the government will be launching India’s own natural gas trading platform. Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) will be launched by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday to begin with natural gas trading, PTI reported citing official sources. The exchange will be first such platform in the country for local market price discovery through demand-supply matching in a transparent way. Multiple buyers and sellers will trade in spot and forward contracts at designated physical hubs. The contracts traded will be for compulsory specific physical delivery while settlement of the trade will be subject to the condition that these contracts are non-transferable in nature and without any netting-off thereby.
Read full story
The Bank Nifty reversed its trend sharply from the support line of 19500 and extended its recovery up to 20500. Most leaders from private banks witnessed a recovery. On the option front, 19500 Put and 21000 Call hold significant OI. This suggest the Bank Nifty may largely trade between the range of 19500 and 21000 in coming days. ~ ICICI Securities
Sensex started the week down 307 points on Monday morning with private sector lender IndusInd bank being the biggest loser, down 2.75% followed by Tata Steel and Larsen and Toubro.