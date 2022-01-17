Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Q3 earnings, new IPO among things to watch this week

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic headline indices enter the new week after having closed flat with a negative bias on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 61,223 on Friday while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 18,255 — both gaining nearly 2.5% each during the week. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was down in the red, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones closed in the red while S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended in the green on Friday. During the early hours of trade on Monday Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX were in the green while Hang Seng, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were in the red.

This week Dalal Street will be guided by the results of the listed companies. Top names such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever will announce their quarterly earnings this week. Investors will also react to HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies earnings that were reported in the last few days. Further investors are likely to keep an eye on the primary market where AGS Transact Technologies IPO will open for subscription on January 19.

Live Updates 8:00 (IST) 17 Jan 2022 Earnings season to gather pace “The earnings season would gain pace this week and participants will be closely eyeing the results of some of the top names like Reliance, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever among others. Before that, markets will first react to the earnings of two heavyweights- HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank in early trade on Monday,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking. 7:59 (IST) 17 Jan 2022 FPIs invest Rs 3,117 cr in Indian markets in Jan so far Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) reversed the three-month selling streak in January by investing net Rs 3,117 crore in Indian markets, so far this month. Depositories data showed that they pumped Rs 1,857 crore into equities and Rs 1,743 crore into hybrid instruments during January 1-14. At the same time, they pulled out Rs 482 crore from the debt segment, taking the total net inflow to Rs 3,117 crore. Prior to this, overseas investors were net sellers in the Indian markets for three consecutive months since October 2021. Read full story