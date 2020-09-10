Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests weak start for indices; Middle East funds eye $750 mn stake in Reliance Retail

Nifty futures were trading 18 points or 0.16 per cent down at 11,299.80 on Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are eyeing a muted opening on Thursday, as indicated by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 18 points or 0.16 per cent down at 11,299.80 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the Nifty slipped 39.35 points, or 0.35%, to close at 11,278 while the Sensex fell 0.45%, or 171.43 points, to close at 38,193.92. The border tensions with China will continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Asian peers were seen trading higher on Thursday following Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.57 per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.72 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.23 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices snapped a 3-day losing run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 2.01 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.71 per cent.

Middle East sovereign wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), are in talks to buy stakes in the Reliance Retail, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. ADIA is in discussions to invest about $750 million at a valuation of roughly $57 billion, while PIF could funnel as much as $1.5 billion into Reliance Retail, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

