Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints gap-up opening; Reliance Industries picks up 25.8% stake in Dunzo

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green, hinting at the return of bulls to Dalal Street.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets came under pressure from bears on the weekly F&O expiry session on Thursday and closed with losses. S&P BSE Sensex is now placed at 59,601, falling 621 points of 1.03% yesterday. NSE Nifty 50 index closed at 17,745, erasing 179 points. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green, hinting at the return of bulls to Dalal Street. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 closed with losses but Asian stock markets were moving higher.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is raising funds and investing some at the same time. On Thursday’s RIL announced that it has invested $200 million in hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo for a 25.8% stake, meanwhile overseas RIL has raised $4 billion in India’s largest-ever foreign currency bond issuance. RIL said it has issued bonds to refinance high-cost borrowings. The three tranche bonds have a maturity of 10-year, 30-year, and 40-year. On the other hand, RIL’s investment in Dunzo is the largest the latter has raised. The investment comes at a time when the local delivery market is heating up as companies try and offer faster deliveries in an attempt to grab market share.

Live Updates 8:23 (IST) 7 Jan 2022 Nifty heading to 18150? “Nifty supports now placed at 17650 and 17700. Sustenance above 17800 can open the way for 18150 as our next target. On the flip-side, 17650 is broken it will change the bias to bearish in the near term,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. 8:13 (IST) 7 Jan 2022 Broad market strength “Nifty fell as expected after a strong four-day up-move. However, the advance decline ratio is still at 1:1 suggesting broad market strength amidst selling in index heavyweights. Local traders are accumulating mid and smallcap stocks ahead of the Union budget and Corporate results for Q3FY22. 17828 will now be a resistance for the Nifty in the near term while 17640 will be a support,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. 8:09 (IST) 7 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty in green SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Friday morning. Nifty futures were up 30 points, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day's trade. 8:07 (IST) 7 Jan 2022 Reliance invests $200 million in Dunzo Hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo on Thursday said it has raised $240 million in its latest round of funding led by Reliance Retail Ventures (Reliance Retail) along with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and venture debt provider Alteria Capital. Read full story