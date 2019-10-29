Share Market LIVE: S&P soars to record high; CLSA sees 50% upside on Tata Motors

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely open higher on Tuesday morning after S&P 500 swelled to a fresh record high. The SGX Nifty was trading 13 points up at 11,679, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. Tata Motors shares will assume focus after global brokerage firm CLSA changed the rating to buy following a gap of 3 years. Tata Motors shares surged 17 per cent in the Muhurat trading session held on Diwali. CLSA sees a 50 per cent upside. Bharti Airtel shares will be in focus ahead of the Q2 results scheduled to be reported today. Reliance Industries shares will also be on investor’s radar, after billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced plans to set up a Rs 1.73 lakh crore Indian Alibaba to dominate the e-commerce market. Auto majors Maruti Suzuki, M&M will be in focus, after they reported strong sales in Dussehra and Diwali festive season. In the Muhurt session, Sensex closed 192 points higher to 39,250, while Nifty closed at 11,627, after surging 43 points. Stocks of Tata Motors, Infosys, Yes Bank took a substantial leap. Only four out of 30 stocks listed on the Sensex closed in the red. Tata Motors, up 17 per cent, was the biggest gainer. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hero MotoCorp saw high demand from customers asking for delivery during the day, so much so that many showrooms remained open the entire night before Dhanteras and others started delivering since 7 in the morning till 11 at night. Hyundai Motor India sold 12,500 units during the day, which is around 30% of the company’s average monthly sales. While Maruti Suzuki did not share the numbers, dealers said they sold atleast 20-30% more compared to last year. Typically, Maruti sells around 65,000 cars in the festive period between Dusshera and Diwali but this year over 40,000 cars alone were sold on Dhanteras.
The Indian unit of Ford Motor Company has reported 60% year-on-year decline in profits to Rs 211 crore in 2018-19 mainly due to lower export volumes. Ford Motor India had posted a profit of Rs 526 crore in FY18 for the first time since 2009 on the back of cost reduction efforts and better capacity utilisation. In terms of volume, the company sold 2.55 lakh cars during FY19, down by about 7% y-o-y. It included exports of 1.62 lakh cars, which were lower 11% y-o-y, compared to 1.83 units in 2017-18. On the other hand, its domestic sales were marginally up 2.5% y-o-y.
Flipkart India — the wholesale arm of Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart has reported a net loss of Rs 3,836 crore for the financial year 2018-19 — a jump of 85.91 per cent from Rs 2,063 loss for FY18 even as it continues to invest heavily in the Indian e-commerce market where it competes with Amazon India. Flipkart India’s net income increased by 42.82 per cent to Rs 30,931 crore in the last financial year from Rs 21,657 crore during FY18.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani moved a step closer to creating an e-commerce giant for India, unveiling plans to set up a $24 billion digital-services holding company that would become the main vehicle in his ambition to dominate the country’s internet shopping space. The board of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd approved a proposal to plow 1.08 trillion rupees ($15 billion) into the fully owned subsidiary, which will in turn invest that amount in Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., the conglomerate’s telecommunications venture. A series of capital transfers would make Jio, which already has capital of 650 billion rupees, almost debt free by March 2020, the parent said Oct. 25.