Share Market LIVE: S&P soars to record high; CLSA sees 50% upside on Tata Motors

The SGX Nifty was trading 13 points up at 11,679, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely open higher on Tuesday morning after S&P 500 swelled to a fresh record high. The SGX Nifty was trading 13 points up at 11,679, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. Tata Motors shares will assume focus after global brokerage firm CLSA changed the rating to buy following a gap of 3 years. Tata Motors shares surged 17 per cent in the Muhurat trading session held on Diwali. CLSA sees a 50 per cent upside. Bharti Airtel shares will be in focus ahead of the Q2 results scheduled to be reported today. Reliance Industries shares will also be on investor’s radar, after billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced plans to set up a Rs 1.73 lakh crore Indian Alibaba to dominate the e-commerce market. Auto majors Maruti Suzuki, M&M will be in focus, after they reported strong sales in Dussehra and Diwali festive season. In the Muhurt session, Sensex closed 192 points higher to 39,250, while Nifty closed at 11,627, after surging 43 points. Stocks of Tata Motors, Infosys, Yes Bank took a substantial leap. Only four out of 30 stocks listed on the Sensex closed in the red. Tata Motors, up 17 per cent, was the biggest gainer. We bring to you LIVE updates.