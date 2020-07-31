Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 60 pts, Sensex, Nifty to open higher; RIL shares will remain in focus today

Share Market Today, Share Market Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after falling for the two consecutive sessions, are now looking to open on a strong footing on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 62.85 points or 0.57 per cent up at 11,147.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will focus on trends in COVID-19, April-June quarter earnings, other global cues. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in Friday’s session. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 0.73%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.32% while the Topix index shed 1.38%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P500 and Dow Jones ended lower after US economy recorded a worst quarterly plunge of 33 per cent annualized rate in the Apri-Jun quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.85 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 per cent.

Reliance Industries reported a 31 per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 13,248 crore in the Apri-Jun quarter. The retail business revenue stood at Rs 31,633 crore while digital services revenue was at Rs 21,302 crore. RIL’s revenue from Refining and petrochemicals stood at Rs 46,642 crore and Rs 25,192 crore, respectively. On the other hand, Reliance Jio Infocomm’s fiscal first-quarter net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,520 crore as compared to Rs 891 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

