Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 60 pts, Sensex, Nifty to open higher; RIL shares will remain in focus today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after falling for the two consecutive sessions, are now looking to open on a strong footing on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 62.85 points or 0.57 per cent up at 11,147.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will focus on trends in COVID-19, April-June quarter earnings, other global cues. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in Friday’s session. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 0.73%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.32% while the Topix index shed 1.38%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P500 and Dow Jones ended lower after US economy recorded a worst quarterly plunge of 33 per cent annualized rate in the Apri-Jun quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.85 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 per cent.
Reliance Industries reported a 31 per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 13,248 crore in the Apri-Jun quarter. The retail business revenue stood at Rs 31,633 crore while digital services revenue was at Rs 21,302 crore. RIL’s revenue from Refining and petrochemicals stood at Rs 46,642 crore and Rs 25,192 crore, respectively. On the other hand, Reliance Jio Infocomm’s fiscal first-quarter net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,520 crore as compared to Rs 891 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Highlights
Wall Street fell on Thursday following a historic contraction in second-quarter GDP and a tweet by President Donald Trump floating the possibility of delaying the U.S. November presidential elections. Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, despite the election date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) posted a 31% jump in net profit despite reporting a 42% fall in revenue as consumer-facing businesses became the lifeline of the oil-to-telecom major. “Our consumer-facing businesses became the life-line for individuals and businesses with our Retail and Jio teams working hard to ensure millions got essential goods and services through the lockdown,” said RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Net profit jumped of the largest private company in India were recorded at Rs 13,248 crore.
SGX Nifty suggests a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty on Friday. Nifty futures were trading 62.85 points or 0.57 per cent up at 11,147.50 on Singaporean Exchange.
Amazon.com Inc. justified its big investments to keep operating through the Covid-19 pandemic with sales growth and a record profit that far exceeded analysts’ estimates, showing that staying open when so many businesses were forced to close was a rare opportunity. The online retail giant spent more than $4 billion in the second quarter to clean warehouses, hire employees and entice them back to work with temporary pay raises while much of the country shut down.
Apple Inc. announced a 4-for-1 stock split after shares of the iPhone maker surged more than 80% in the past year. Shareholders at the close of trading on Aug. 24 will receive three additional shares for each one they currently own. Post-split trading will begin Aug. 31, Apple said in a statement on Thursday.
