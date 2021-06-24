Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green; Sona Comstar, Shyam Metlics listing today, RIL to hold 44th AGM

On Wall Street, NASDAQ ended with gains on Wednesday but Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slipped. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets slumped on Wednesday, once again witnessing weakness emerge from the highs. S&P BSE Sensex closed 282 points lower at 52,306 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was down 85 points at 15,686. India VIX, the volatility gauge moved higher and is expected to stay elevated on Thursday on account of the monthly expiry session. SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains, while global cues were mixed on Thursday morning. On Wall Street, NASDAQ ended with gains on Wednesday but Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slipped. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were in the red while others gained.

Dalal Street is expected to witness an eventful day on Thursday. Along with the monthly expiry, investors will also be keeping a close eye on the listing of Sona Comstar and Shyam Metalics. To add to this, Reliance Industries is slated to hold its 44th annual general meeting today. While Shyam Metalics IPO was subscribed 121 times by investors, Sona Comstar’s public offering was subscribed 2.28 times. Meanwhile, index heavyweight RIL’s AGM has been a key event over the years with India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani expected to reveal what he plans for his oil-to-telecom conglomerate.

