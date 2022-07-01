Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets closed flat with marginal losses on Thursday as indices continue to remain range-bound. S&P BSE Sensex slipped 8 points or 0.02% to settle at 53,018 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 18.85 points or 0.12% to end the day at 15,780. Volatility cooled down but not significantly, still hovering above 21 levels. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down 60 points, suggesting a tepid opening on Dalal Street. Global cues were weak after Wall Street indices closed with losses.
Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, has forayed into food & beverage (F&B) retailing with a strategic partnership with UK-based fresh food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger. Under the agreement Reliance will launch and build the global sandwich franchise’s brand in the country, with the first expected to be opened in Mumbai before March 2023. Reliance Brands has a portfolio of brands such as Armani Exchange, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Reliance Brands today operates 1,937 doors split into 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops in India.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged on Friday as OMCs have kept prices steady for more than a month now. Prices have remained undisturbed since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.
Hindustan Unilever: HUL on Thursday said its chief executive officer and managing director Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed the president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of Unilever’s Indonesia business.
Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator said it has opted to defer the payment of AGR dues up to FY 2018-19, that are not tabulated in the Supreme Court’s order, by up to four years.
UPL: The company has acquired 100 percent holding in Nature Bliss Agro (NBAL) to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
“After the formation of false upside breakout at 15800 levels on 27th June, the absence of any sharp weakness from near the hurdle in the last three sessions could be in favor of bulls to make a comeback from the lows. But, any decisive move below 15600 levels is likely to negate the bullish bet and could result in sharp weakness down to 15200 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was down 60 points on Friday morning. Nifty futures were suggesting a gap-down start for stock markets.
Marking its foray into food & beverage (F&B) retailing, Reliance Brands (RBL) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with UK-based fresh food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger.