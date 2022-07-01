Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets closed flat with marginal losses on Thursday as indices continue to remain range-bound. S&P BSE Sensex slipped 8 points or 0.02% to settle at 53,018 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 18.85 points or 0.12% to end the day at 15,780. Volatility cooled down but not significantly, still hovering above 21 levels. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down 60 points, suggesting a tepid opening on Dalal Street. Global cues were weak after Wall Street indices closed with losses.

Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, has forayed into food & beverage (F&B) retailing with a strategic partnership with UK-based fresh food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger. Under the agreement Reliance will launch and build the global sandwich franchise’s brand in the country, with the first expected to be opened in Mumbai before March 2023. Reliance Brands has a portfolio of brands such as Armani Exchange, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Reliance Brands today operates 1,937 doors split into 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops in India.

