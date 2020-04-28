Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open in green; RIL rights issue soon, stock slips over 1%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices opened in the positive territory on Tuesday following global peers that traded largely in the green. S&P BSE Sensex opened 314 points or 0.99% higher at 32,057 points, while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty gained 94.55 points or 1.02% to sit at 9,376 points. Despite a 16% fall in profits, private lender IndusInd Bank was the top gainer on S&P BSE Sensex, up by 9.99%, followed by Axis Bank and Housing Development Finance Limited. ONGC was the worst-performing stock, down 1.53%. Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange, private banks continued to shine sharp as the Nifty Private Bank index surged 2.62%, followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services.
Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in an attempt to become a net-zero debt company, is considering a rights issue of equity shares. Reliance Industries, in a filing to the stock exchanges, said that the board will consider a rights issue when it meets on April 30.
Highlights
Despite broader weakness, select consumption stocks have been witnessing continued buying interest and are outperforming the market significantly. Tata Consumer Product (erstwhile Tata Global) had witnessed significant buying interest in the last six months of 2019. After recent market declines, it has resumed its upward journey. From an open interest point of view, the OI in the stock is relatively low compared to the last couple of months as visible across the market. However, with the ongoing price performance, we believe open interest will be gradually added in the stock for the May series, which should be positive for further momentum in coming sessions.- ICICI Securities
The Nifty 50 index could soon see Bharti Infratel, Vedanta Ltd, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, and GAIL India exit from the index owing to the low average free-float market capitalization, and replaced with other heavyweights, according to a research report. Top contenders to replace these shares in the Nifty 50 index include Radhakishan Damani’s Avenue Supermarts, API manufacturer Divi’s Laboratories, private insurer HDFC Life, FMCG player Dabur, and PSU stock SBI Life, brokerage and research firm ICICI Direct said in the report. Nifty has already seen the exit of troubled private sector lender Yes Bank and the inclusion of Shree Cements earlier this year.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries saw its share price tank over 2% in the initial minutes of trade on Tuesday as the company announced it is considering a rights issue. Any further action in this context will be taken in the board meeting of the company on April 30,
Reliance Industries Ltd, on a quest to become a net-zero-debt company, has said that it will consider a rights issue of equity shares in its board meeting on 30 April 2020. Mukesh Ambani’s RIL is India’s most valuable listed firm, with a market capitalization of Rs 9.25 lakh crore. It is also one of the highest indebted companies in India, with a gross debt of over Rs 3 lakh crore, and net debt of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It is also one of the most cash rich companies with over Rs 1.3 lakh crore cash in hand. Earlier, in August last year, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he has pledged to make the company a ‘zero-net-debt’ firm.
