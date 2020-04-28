Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open in green; RIL rights issue soon, stock slips over 1%

Despite a 16% fall in profits, private lender IndusInd Bank was the top gainer on S&P BSE Sensex , up by 9.99%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices opened in the positive territory on Tuesday following global peers that traded largely in the green. S&P BSE Sensex opened 314 points or 0.99% higher at 32,057 points, while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty gained 94.55 points or 1.02% to sit at 9,376 points. Despite a 16% fall in profits, private lender IndusInd Bank was the top gainer on S&P BSE Sensex, up by 9.99%, followed by Axis Bank and Housing Development Finance Limited. ONGC was the worst-performing stock, down 1.53%. Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange, private banks continued to shine sharp as the Nifty Private Bank index surged 2.62%, followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services.

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in an attempt to become a net-zero debt company, is considering a rights issue of equity shares. Reliance Industries, in a filing to the stock exchanges, said that the board will consider a rights issue when it meets on April 30. RIL is India’s most valuable listed company with a market capitalization of Rs 9.25 lakh crore. Earlier, last year, Mukesh Ambani had disclosed his goal of making the company a zero-net-debt firm. Recently RIL sold a 10% equity stake in its telecom arm, Reliance Jio to Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook for Rs 43,574 crore.

