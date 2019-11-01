Share Market LIVE: Yes Bank shares down ahead of Q2 results; Sensex inches higher

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank were trading lower on Friday morning, ahead of its Q2 results. Yes Bank shares were down about 3% to Rs 68.93 on BSE. Yesterday, the firm said that it has received a binding offer for $1.2 billion capital infusion. Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said that it has maintained an underweight rating on Yes Bank shares, despite the billion dollar investment proposal, as the lender has a very high exposure to stressed sector. Yesterday, Yes Bank share price surged 38 per cent after the private lender announced that it has received a binding offer from a global investor. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 78.70 from the previous close after the announcement of an offer from a global investor for an investment of $ 1.2 billion through fresh issuance of equity shares. The bank also said it was in advanced talks with other investors. The headline Sensex and Nifty inched higher on Friday morning, tracking weak domestic and global cues. The Sensex was up about 100 points to 40,257, while the Nifty was trading neat the 11,900-mark. The output of eight core industries in September contracted to a low of (-) 5.2 per cent, due to a decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to government data released on Thursday. The core sector growth recorded negative growth of 5.2 per cent from 0.5 per cent in August, it added. Production of seven sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement, steel, and electricity contracted in September. We bring to you LIVE updates.
शेयर बाजार की खबरों का अपडेट हिंदी में भी पढ़ें
Highlights
WhatsApp Pay will soon be launched in India, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told investors over a post-results conference call on Wednesday. The internet giant has been running a test version of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments on its messaging app with one million users in India since February 2018. "We have our test going in India. It’s the test (that) really shows that a lot of people are going to want to use this product,” Zuckerberg said, adding, “We’re very optimistic that we’re going to be able to launch to everyone in India soon, but of course we’ll share more news when we have that.”
Full story
Paytm E-commerce’s net losses narrowed by 34.46% to `1,171.44 crore in the year to March 2019 compared to the year-ago period, according to the company’s RoC filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. Total expenses of the firm stood at Rs 2,139.6 crore in FY19, a marginal decline from expenses of `2,581.38 crore reported in FY18. Revenue from operations increased by 19.97% year-on-year to Rs 892.77 crore in FY19, the data showed.
Yes Bank said on Thursday said a global investor had agreed to invest $1.2 billion in the lender, via fresh shares, an announcement that saw the stock zoom 35% to Rs 76.65. The identity of the prospective investor is unknown with the names of Hong-Kong based SPGP Holdings, Carlyle, Farallon Capital and two family offices doing the rounds. In August, the private sector lender had sold 23.1 crore new shares to institutions at Rs 83.55 apiece, raising Rs 1,930 crore. At the current market capitalisation of around Rs 18,000 crore, an investment of Rs 8,500 crore implies a fairly big dilution but the lender badly needs capital. Its bad assets have been rising; the net NPA ratio went up from 1.18% in Q3FY19 to 1.86% in Q4FY19 and to 2.91% in Q1FY20.
Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank were trading lower on Friday morning, ahead of its Q2 results. Yes Bank shares were down abut 3% to Rs 68.93 on BSE. Yesterday, the firm said that it has received a binding offer for $1.2 billion capital infusion. Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said that it has maintained an underweight rating on Yes Bank shares, despite the billion dollar investment, as the lender has a very high exposure to stressed sector. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Asian shares fell on Friday in a weak start to the month and off three-month highs struck this week on fresh concerns over Sino-U.S. trade prospects and ahead of U.S. economic data, while the dollar eased against major rivals. Chinese officials doubt that a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump is possible, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. The latest blow to hopes that the world’s two largest economies will reach a deal to end their bruising nearly 16-month trade war comes despite comments from Trump on Thursday that the countries would soon announce a new site for the signing of a “Phase One” trade deal after Chile cancelled a planned summit set for mid-November. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09% on the day, and about 0.5% lower than three-month highs touched Thursday.
Full story
Gold prices were little changed on Friday as investors evaluated whether the Federal Reserve’s would continue to cut rates, but the metal was set for a second weekly gain as the uncertainty surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal boosted safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,512.54 per ounce at 0139 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were also flat at $1,514.90 per ounce. Spot gold is set to rise 0.5% this week after a 1% gain the previous week.
Full story
YES Bank share price surged 38 per cent after the private lender announced that it has received a binding offer from a global investor. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 78.70 from the previous close after the announcement of an offer from a global investor for an investment of $ 1.2 billion through fresh issuance of equity shares. The bank also said it was in advanced talks with other investors. “The Bank had informed the exchanges that the Bank had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to necessary approvals,” YES Bank said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
Full story
Even as shares of FMCG giants HUL, Nestle continue to trade at peak valuation with very high PE ratios, stock market veteran Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset management says that select quality shares are in a bubble zone, and could give zero or negative returns over the next few years. A study conducted by the firm revealed that a majority of the 27 high PE stocks have not delivered performance that justifies current valuations, and there can be little return expectations from these stocks going forward. Notably, the study includes prominent names such as HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Titan Comapny, Dabur, Pidilite Industries, Siemens, Emami, VIP Industries, Bata India and Voltas.
Full story
The government’s aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy cannot be achieved without the support of the SME sector. SMEs are the backbone of every economy, including India. It is easy to ignore SMEs in the big picture, where large blue-chip corporations dominate the market, and small audacious start-ups receive all the praise. But ignoring the small and medium enterprises that keep the country’s growth engine chugging would be counter-productive, and the government is well aware of this.
Full story
The output of eight core industries in September contracted to a low of (-) 5.2 per cent, due to a decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to government data released on Thursday. The core sector growth recorded negative growth of 5.2 per cent from 0.5 per cent in August, it added. Production of seven sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement, steel, and electricity contracted in September. The infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the industrial output.
Full story