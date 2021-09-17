Share Market LIVE: Sensex nears 59500, new record high, Nifty clinches 17700 in pre-opening session

Asian stock markets were trading mixed. The benchmark Hang Seng index in Hong Kong slipped 0.93 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open at new record highs on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. In the previous session, headline indices made record closing highs. Sensex jumped 418 points to end above the 59,100 mark for the first time at 59,141. Nifty 50 index ended at 17,629.50, rising 110.5 points or 0.63 per cent on weekly F&O expiry day. Asian stock markets were trading mixed. The benchmark Hang Seng index in Hong Kong slipped 0.93 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.34 per cent while the Topix index traded 0.13 per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks settled in red. The S&P 500 index fell 6.95 points to 4,473.75, the Dow dropped 63.07 points to 34,751.32, while the Nasdaq added 20.39 points to 15,181.92.

Leading bourse BSE on Thursday saw the market valuation of all its listed companies soaring to USD 3.54 trillion, with its CEO Ashish Chauhan saying it could perhaps be the fifth highest in the world. Helped by a record rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its all-time peak of Rs 2,60,78,355.12 crore at close of trade on Thursday.

