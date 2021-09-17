Share Market LIVE: Sensex nears 59500, new record high, Nifty clinches 17700 in pre-opening session

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open at new record highs on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. In the previous session, headline indices made record closing highs. Sensex jumped 418 points to end above the 59,100 mark for the first time at 59,141. Nifty 50 index ended at 17,629.50, rising 110.5 points or 0.63 per cent on weekly F&O expiry day. Asian stock markets were trading mixed. The benchmark Hang Seng index in Hong Kong slipped 0.93 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.34 per cent while the Topix index traded 0.13 per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks settled in red. The S&P 500 index fell 6.95 points to 4,473.75, the Dow dropped 63.07 points to 34,751.32, while the Nasdaq added 20.39 points to 15,181.92.
Leading bourse BSE on Thursday saw the market valuation of all its listed companies soaring to USD 3.54 trillion, with its CEO Ashish Chauhan saying it could perhaps be the fifth highest in the world. Helped by a record rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its all-time peak of Rs 2,60,78,355.12 crore at close of trade on Thursday.
Highlights
BSE Sensex was up 269 points or 0.45 per cent to hit a fresh record high of 59,410, while Nifty 50 hit 17700 in pre-opening session on Friday
One can still continue with a stock-centric approach by following strict stop losses; because they are still providing better trading opportunities. Now as far as immediate levels are concerned, 17500 – 17450 – 17350 are to be seen as key supports. Since we are trading in uncharted territory, it’s difficult to project the upside levels and hence, just for understanding, every 100 points psychological level can be considered crucial points.
Nifty futures were trading half a per cent or 88 points higher at 17693.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a record high opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In today’s session, Nifty may test 17700 levels. Analysts say that the market might be volatile on account of fragile global cues, worry over slower economic growth, and rising Delta variant cases globally. “Investors are cautious ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, awaiting indications on when the central bank will start withdrawing its monetary stimulus and start raising interest rates eventually. Valuations too are rich and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. said.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for the twelfth consecutive day on Friday by oil marketing companies. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.62 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 5 when prices were reduced by 15 paise. So far this month, prices have been decreased twice, trimming the rate by 30 paise. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Domestic benchmark indices soared higher on Thursday, setting fresh all-time highs. Broader markets followed and most sectoral indices closed with gains except Nifty Media, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 59,141 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,629. Bank Nifty sky-rocketed 2.22% on Thursday, hitting a fresh all-time high. Entering the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up 80 points hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were, however, mixed with Wall Street indices closing in opposite directions while Asian stock markets climbed higher.
