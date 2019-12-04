Share Market LIVE: Yes Bank shares extend decline, CSB Bank shares to list today; Sensex down

Yes Bank share price fell by more than 4.50% to hit the day’s low at Rs 57.50 on BSE.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank extended decline on Wednesday, despite $2 billion fund raising plans announced by the bank. Yes Bank share price fell by more than 4.50% to hit the day’s low at Rs 57.50 on BSE. Yesterday, the stock plunged most since November 13th. The fall in Yes Bank share price comes after various brokerages raised concerns over the quality of investors. “We have big reservations regarding the quality of investors that have bid and we doubt whether RBI will give approval to such investors who want to take more than 10% stake”, global brokerage firm Macquarie said in a report. After a blockbuster response to its IPO, CSB Bank shares will list on the exchanges today. CSB Bank IPO had turned out to be a mega hit, after the Rs 410 crore public offer got oversubscribed by more than 86.89 times on the last day of issue. According to analysts, the issue could list at a steep premium. “CSB Bank is expected to list at a premium given the high demand for the issue,” Mona Khetan, banking analyst, Reliance Securities told Financial Express Online. Astha Jain, Sr Research Analyst at HEM Securities expect CSB bank to list at premium anywhere between Rs 55-65 over final issue price of Rs 195 per share. The Sensex was trading 127 points down at 40,558.65, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark.