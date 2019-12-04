Share Market LIVE: Yes Bank shares extend decline, CSB Bank shares to list today; Sensex down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank extended decline on Wednesday, despite $2 billion fund raising plans announced by the bank. Yes Bank share price fell by more than 4.50% to hit the day’s low at Rs 57.50 on BSE. Yesterday, the stock plunged most since November 13th. The fall in Yes Bank share price comes after various brokerages raised concerns over the quality of investors. “We have big reservations regarding the quality of investors that have bid and we doubt whether RBI will give approval to such investors who want to take more than 10% stake”, global brokerage firm Macquarie said in a report. After a blockbuster response to its IPO, CSB Bank shares will list on the exchanges today. CSB Bank IPO had turned out to be a mega hit, after the Rs 410 crore public offer got oversubscribed by more than 86.89 times on the last day of issue. According to analysts, the issue could list at a steep premium. “CSB Bank is expected to list at a premium given the high demand for the issue,” Mona Khetan, banking analyst, Reliance Securities told Financial Express Online. Astha Jain, Sr Research Analyst at HEM Securities expect CSB bank to list at premium anywhere between Rs 55-65 over final issue price of Rs 195 per share. The Sensex was trading 127 points down at 40,558.65, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark.
After a blockbuster response to its IPO, CSB Bank shares listed at 41% premium to issue price on Wednesday morning. CSB Bank shares soared after making a debut to Rs 299 on NSE, or 54% higher as compared to the issue price of Rs 195. CSB Bank IPO had seen strong subscription across the segments. Retail investors bid for a total of 9.20 crore shares as against the 20.29 lakh shares reserved for them, implying a demand of more than 44 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) portion saw the highest demand, with thir portion being subscribed 165 times. The QIBs bid for a total of 39.18 crore, as against the 63 lakh shares reserved in this category, implying a subscription of 165 times. The IPO had concluded on November 29th.
Telecom operators have proposed sector regulator Trai to fix a minimum price for mobile internet as no company on its own is in a position to decide on it due to fierce competition in the market, industry body COAI said on Tuesday. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), in a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), said that Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have agreed that the data tariffs should be regulated, a move which was vehemently opposed by the industry players in the past. However, private telecom operators want call rates to continue to remain unregulated.
HDFC AMC OFS opens for subscription tomorrow, in which Standard Life looks to offload some stake. Standard Life will sell 1.81% stake in HDFC AMC on the two dates. Notably, Rs 3,170 has been set as the floor price for the issue. HDFC AMC shares closed 1.35% higher at Rs 3,441.45 on BSE. In the quarter ended September-19, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 79% jump in profit after tax at Rs 368.3 crore. In comparison, the fund house had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 205.9 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC. The firm’s total income rose by 7% to Rs 549 crore in July-September quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 515.3 crore in the same period last fiscal.
