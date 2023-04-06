Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may remain volatile on F&O expiry; Investors await RBI MPC decision

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain volatile on Thursday, i.e, weekly F&O expiry as investors await the RBI MPC rate hike decision which is scheduled to be announced today. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 40 pts or 0.23% lower at 17,584.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.08%, Asia Dow dropping 0.48%, South Korea's KOSPI dipping 0.65%, China's Shanghai Composite index tumbling 0.42% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunging 0.84%. The US market ended the overnight session mostly in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24%, S&P 500 plunged 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.07%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:32 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 No stocks under F&O ban today The National Stock Exchange has no securities on its F&O ban list for 6 April. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock. 08:32 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 FII/DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth Rs 806.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold equities worth Rs 947.21 crore on 5 April, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 07:47 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 RBI may not pause rate hike yet; policy tone expected to be balanced The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to announce the current financial year's first bi-monthly monetary policy on Thursday, 6 April, concluding a 3-day meeting. Since retail inflation has remained above RBI's target range of 2-6%, the MPC is expected to hike the interest rate by another 25 bps and take the repo rate to 6.75%. Economists and analysts expect the policy tone to be balanced and current global headwinds may prompt RBI to be cautious and continue with the rate hikes. RBI MPC Preview April 2023 07:44 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 RBI MPC to go for another 25 bps repo rate hike The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) MPC is expected to raise repo rate by 25 basis points before taking a pause, in the bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced on April 6. "With core inflation still above 6 per cent and the threat of rising food inflation, RBI may hike the repo rate one more time by 25 bps, before hitting the pause button in this cycle," said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge. The RBI started its three-day review meeting on April 3. According to experts and economists, this will probably be the last in the current monetary tightening cycle that began in May 2022. In the past one year, the RBI has raised repo rate six times including an off-cycle increase of 40 basis points in May last year. The decision of the six-member panel will be announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 6. 07:43 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 US market concludes mixed The US market ended the overnight session mostly in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24%, S&P 500 plunged 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.07%. 07:43 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 Asian markets trade lower Asian markets were trading in red with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.08%, Asia Dow dropping 0.48%, South Korea's KOSPI dipping 0.65%, China's Shanghai Composite index tumbling 0.42% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunging 0.84%. 07:42 (IST) 6 Apr 2023 SGX Nifty in red The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 40 pts or 0.23% lower at 17,584.50 in the early morning trade.