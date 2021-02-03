Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye record opening; Home First Finance listing, Brookfield REIT IPO to open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open at fresh record highs on Wednesday following the post budget rally.
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks finished sharply higher for a second straight day on Tuesday. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open at fresh record highs on Wednesday following the post budget rally. Nifty futures were trading 50.50 points or 0.34 per cent up at 14,777.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex rallied by 1197.11 points (2.46%) to close at 49,797.72 whereas, Nifty rallied by 366.65 points (2.57%) to close at 14,647.85. In last two trading session, markets have risen by 7.5 per cent. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to meet for three days starting today, February 3. The resolution meeting would be announced on February 5. Besides, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made the highest single-day purchase of shares worth Rs 6,181.6 crore since November 27, 2020. Asian peers were trading mixed with the Shanghai composite down 0.63 per cent while the Shenzhen component shed 0.34 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.66 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks finished sharply higher for a second straight day on Tuesday.
The Rs 1153.72-crore Home First Finance Company initial public offer, which saw 26.66 times subscription, is scheduled to make share market debut on Wednesday. The issue had received bids for 41.64 crore shares against 1.56 crore shares on offer. Following a bumper listing of Indigo Paints, analysts see strong listing of Home First Finance Company. The affordable housing firm was seen commanding a strong grey market premium.
Highlights
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO and become executive chairman, naming the head of its lucrative cloud computing division as successor in a sign of the company’s transformation from web retailer to internet conglomerate. This summer, Bezos, 57, will hand the keys of the world’s largest online retailer to Andy Jassy, head of its cloud division Amazon Web Services known as AWS. The announcement on Tuesday settles a long-running question about who would replace the world’s second-richest person at the company’s helm. (Reuters)
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to meet for three days starting today, February 3. The resolution meeting would be announced on February 5.
Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REIT) initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today. Brookfield REIT will be third real estate investment trust to be listed on the bourses in India after the IPO, but the only 100% institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle. The issue opens for subscription tomorrow and will close on Friday.
Read full story
The Rs 1153.72-crore Home First Finance Company initial public offer, which saw 26.66 times subscription, is scheduled to make share market debut on Wednesday. The issue had received bids for 41.64 crore shares against 1.56 crore shares on offer. The shares were already seen commanding a strong premium over the IPO price in the grey market today. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs 517-518 apiece.
Read full story