Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RBI MPC, Bharat 22 ETF to be in focus after IRCTC hit

Blockbuster issue: IRCTC IPO subscribed 112 times on Day 3; stellar demand from retail investors

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) IPO has turned out to be blockbuster, as the issue was subscribed 112 times as at the end of last day of bidding. The Rs 645 crore IRCTC IPO received bids for 225 crore shares, as against the total issue size for 2.01 crore, implying a subscription of more than 112 times. The retail investor category saw bids for more than 14 times the issue size, while NII’s bid for more than 355 times the portion reserved for them. The employee category received bids for 5.76 times their reserved portion. The QIBs bid for a 109 times their alloted portion. Through the IRCTC IPO, the government looks to raise up to Rs 645.12 crore at the higher end of the price band.

