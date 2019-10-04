Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RBI MPC, Bharat 22 ETF to be in focus after IRCTC hit

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After IRCTC mega hit, another PSU issue Bharat 22 ETF will assume focus. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues, and ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy decision today. Analysts estimate a 25-35 bps rate cut amid ongoing economic slowdown. The SGX Nifty was trading 24 points higher at 11,383.50 indicating a higher open for Sensex and Nifty. Yes Bank shares will be in focus, after posting it’s biggest ever rally yesterday, even as the overhang relating to pledged shares ended. We bring to you live updates.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) IPO has turned out to be blockbuster, as the issue was subscribed 112 times as at the end of last day of bidding. The Rs 645 crore IRCTC IPO received bids for 225 crore shares, as against the total issue size for 2.01 crore, implying a subscription of more than 112 times. The retail investor category saw bids for more than 14 times the issue size, while NII’s bid for more than 355 times the portion reserved for them. The employee category received bids for 5.76 times their reserved portion. The QIBs bid for a 109 times their alloted portion. Through the IRCTC IPO, the government looks to raise up to Rs 645.12 crore at the higher end of the price band.
Wall Street stocks climbed on Thursday after data showing U.S. services-sector activity at a three-year low fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to stem a wider economic downturn. Microsoft rose 1.2% and Facebook added 2.7%, with the two contributing more than any other companies to the S&P 500’s gain.
US officials are calling on Facebook not to use snoop-proof encryption in all its messaging services without providing authorities a way to see what is being sent. The request was laid out in a letter signed by US Attorney General William Barr, along with British home secretary Priti Patel and Australian minister for home affairs Peter Dutton.
Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, thanks to gains on Wall Street, but the mood was cautious before a key U.S. job report that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further. Investors have been caught out by a set of weak U.S. data this week, including surveys on services and manufacturing sectors, deepening fears the Sino-U.S. trade war is starting to hurt growth in the world’s biggest economy. “We’ll probably see a bounce in Asian shares, but then nervousness will creep into the markets as the day progresses,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.
