Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see flat start on Wednesday; LIC IPO may come in Q4 of FY22

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat with some positive bias on Thursday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 17.50 points up at 14,846 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex created history and closed above historic 50,000 mark for the first time ever thanks to FPIs turning buyers, strong quarterly results and a post-Budget optimism. Asian peers were seen trading lower in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.55 per cent while the Topix index too slipped. South Korea’s Kospi declined by 1.15 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.10 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.02 per cent.

The initial public offering of LIC may hit the market in the fourth quarter of next financial year, and the government has introduced amendments to the Life Insurance Corporation Act 1956 to facilitate this, PTI quoted Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj as saying. “Probably in the third or fourth quarter of next financial year, depending on how soon the valuation comes,” he told PTI in an interview.

