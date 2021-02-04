Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see flat start on Wednesday; LIC IPO may come in Q4 of FY22

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat with some positive bias on Thursday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat with some positive bias on Thursday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 17.50 points up at 14,846 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex created history and closed above historic 50,000 mark for the first time ever thanks to FPIs turning buyers, strong quarterly results and a post-Budget optimism. Asian peers were seen trading lower in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.55 per cent while the Topix index too slipped. South Korea’s Kospi declined by 1.15 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.10 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.02 per cent.
The initial public offering of LIC may hit the market in the fourth quarter of next financial year, and the government has introduced amendments to the Life Insurance Corporation Act 1956 to facilitate this, PTI quoted Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj as saying. “Probably in the third or fourth quarter of next financial year, depending on how soon the valuation comes,” he told PTI in an interview.
Highlights
ICICIBC reported a strong 3QFY21, with earnings driven by steady revenue growth, controlled opex, and lower provisions. Loan growth is showing a strong revival in both wholesale, SME, and retail, with disbursement in many business segments crossing pre-Covid levels, led by festive demand, improving economic outlook, and strong digital ecosystem build by the bank across business segments.
Motilal Oswal
The Centre is in talks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its plan to list certain categories of government securities on global bond indices in FY22, although it has not yet budgetted any amount to be raised via this route, economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.
Domestic equity markets have been rallying for three consecutive sessions now. S&P BSE Sensex reached a fresh all-time high on Wednesday and closed above the 50,000 mark for the first time ever. The broader 50-stock NSE Nifty too claimed fresh highs and closed just shy of 14,800. On Thursday morning SGX Nifty was trading 20 points higher, hinting at a flat to positive opening. Equity indices on Wall Street closed mixed in the previous trading session, a move that could dampen the rally in domestic markets.
The Sensex closed above the historic 50,000-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday as the post-Budget rally continued for the third straight session. The BSE benchmark rallied 458.03 points (0.92%) to close at 50,255.75. The Nifty rose by 142.1 points (0.97%) to close at 14,789.95. Investors have added wealth of over Rs 12 lakh crore in the last three sessions as the BSE’s market capitalization is nearing Rs 200 lakh crore thanks to FPIs turning buyers, strong quarterly results and a post-Budget optimism.
The initial public offering of LIC may hit the market in the fourth quarter of next financial year, and the government has introduced amendments to the Life Insurance Corporation Act 1956 to facilitate this, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday. As many as 27 amendments have been pushed through the Finance Bill 2021 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday along with the Union Budget 2021-22.
