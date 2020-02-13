Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher in pre-opening; RBI says turnaround in investment cycle likely

The index of industrial production (IIP) shrunk by 0.3 per cent in the month of December 2019

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in the pre-opening session on Thursday amid reports that the risk of coronavirus spreading further is fading away. On Wednesday, S&P BSE Sensex closed 350 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 41,565 points, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,201, up 93 points or 0.77 per cent. The index of industrial production (IIP) shrunk by 0.3 per cent in the month of December 2019. However, the retail inflation inched up to a six-year high in January and was recorded at 7.59 per cent. The trends on SGX Nifty suggests a flat opening for Indian bourses, with a 7 point decline or 0.06 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,222 points on the Singaporean Exchange.

In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.04 per cent weaker while Japan’s Nikkei was 0.2 per cent lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.46 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 29,550.8, the S&P 500 gained 21.63 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 3,379.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.02 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 9,725.96.

With a 42% rise in the planned capital expenditure for 2019-20 by the private corporate sector, the beginning of a turnaround in the investment cycle is likely, said an article published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The planned capex is estimated to rise to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2019-20, up 42% from Rs 84,602 crore in the previous year. The aggregate envisaged capex for 2019-20 will also depend on the level of corporate investment, including fresh projects sanctioned during the year. A total of 423 projects were sanctioned Rs 1.87 lakh crore through various channels.

