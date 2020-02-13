Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher in pre-opening; RBI says turnaround in investment cycle likely

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in the pre-opening session on Thursday amid reports that the risk of coronavirus spreading further is fading away. On Wednesday, S&P BSE Sensex closed 350 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 41,565 points, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,201, up 93 points or 0.77 per cent. The index of industrial production (IIP) shrunk by 0.3 per cent in the month of December 2019. However, the retail inflation inched up to a six-year high in January and was recorded at 7.59 per cent. The trends on SGX Nifty suggests a flat opening for Indian bourses, with a 7 point decline or 0.06 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,222 points on the Singaporean Exchange.
In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.04 per cent weaker while Japan’s Nikkei was 0.2 per cent lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.46 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 29,550.8, the S&P 500 gained 21.63 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 3,379.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.02 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 9,725.96.
With a 42% rise in the planned capital expenditure for 2019-20 by the private corporate sector, the beginning of a turnaround in the investment cycle is likely, said an article published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The planned capex is estimated to rise to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2019-20, up 42% from Rs 84,602 crore in the previous year. The aggregate envisaged capex for 2019-20 will also depend on the level of corporate investment, including fresh projects sanctioned during the year. A total of 423 projects were sanctioned Rs 1.87 lakh crore through various channels.
Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in the pre-opening session. The Sensex was up 142.58 points or 0.34 per cent at 41708.48, and the Nifty up 18 points or 0.15 per cent at 12,219.55.
The Indian rupee opened 4 paise lower at 71.37 a dollar against Wednesday's close of 71.33 a dollar.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) continue to chase yields in India comforted by the modest increase in government borrowings planned for 2020-21 and the Reserve Bank of India’s attempts to ensure adequate liquidity and lower interest rates. They were buyers for five straight sessions to Tuesday, having snapped up close to $2 billion worth of bonds, Bloomberg data shows. Before that, between January and early February, FPIs had been somewhat cautious on Indian paper, selling debt worth $2 billion. Against the highs seen in mid-January at 6.667%, the benchmark yield on Wednesday closed at 6.476%.
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) has filed its offer document with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering to raise about Rs 500 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,44,53,774 equities by shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The issue is expected to raise about Rs 500 crore, including fresh offering, merchant banking sources said. After BSE and MCX, this would be the third listing by an exchange.
The market capitalisation of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is nudging the market cap of the entire Nifty Smallcap Index, thanks to the selective rally in the Indian market over the last two years that has ignored the broader market. Shares of HUL surged 5% on Wednesday to hit a record high of Rs 2,260.35 on the NSE as investors weighed the benefits from the proposed merger with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH). As on Wednesday, the market capitalisation of HUL stood at Rs 4.89 lakh crore, which is Rs 19,344 crore shy of the Nifty Smallcap Index’ market cap.
India Ratings on Wednesday downgraded Yes Bank to ‘A-‘ from ‘A’ while maintaining it on rating watch negative (RWN) citing the continued delay in the bank’s fund-raising programme. In its rationale for the downgrade, the rating agency said, “The downgrade reflects the continued delay and inconclusive quantum of the anticipated equity infusion in Yes Bank. Ind-Ra believes this could adversely impact the bank’s franchise and potentially create challenges on asset and liability side.”
With inflation mounting its head in January, RBI’s decision to keep the interest rates unchanged in the final monetary policy of FY20 gets validated. The retail inflation inched up to a six-year high in January on account of rising food prices, government data released on Wednesday showed. The CPI-based retail inflation was recorded at 7.59 per cent up from 7.35 per cent last month. The December inflation figure was the highest since May 2014. The inflation rate of 2.05 per cent in December 2019. The food inflation last month was 13.63 per cent, compared with (-)2.24 per cent in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19 per cent in December.
The factory output in the month of December contracted again after a mild uptick in November 2019. The index of industrial production (IIP) shrunk by 0.3 per cent in the last month of 2019. While the street estimated the factory production to expand on the backdrop of green shoots of economic revival, the contraction may once again bring back the cloud of pessimism. The manufacturing output expanded by 2.9 per cent in December 2018, which shrunk by 1.2 per cent in December 2019.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 49 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 339 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per the data available with NSE.
Around 615 companies including Nestle India, BPCL, Vodafone India, Lemon Tree, Adani Transmission, Future Retail, Godrej Industries, Allcargo Logistics, Gillette India and GMR Infra are scheduled to report their quarterly results today.
Oil prices rose for a third day on expectations that major producers are likely to enact deeper output cuts to offset the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world’s second-largest crude consumer. Brent crude rose 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $55.96 per barrel at 0217 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 29 cents, or 0.6%, to $51.46 a barrel. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, recommended last week an additional output cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its current 1.7 million bpd reduction to offset the disease-related demand losses.
PHNX’s third-quarter result highlights consistency in its operational performance amid a subdued macro environment. The traction in its key retail assets is particularly impressive. We find comfort in the company’s strong track record of execution/operations, scalability and robust cash generation. This, along with the affirmative guidance around consumption, reinforces our positive stance on the company. Maintain ‘Buy’ with a target price of `1,015.
Hexaware reported a softer-than-expected quarter on all key parameters of revenue growth, margins and deal intake. Margin execution and guide was especially disappointing. The EBITDA margin pre-ESOP costs declined by 160 bps Q-o-Q with EBITDA margin guidance (post-ESOP cost) for CY20 of 15-16% being underwhelming given the benefit expected from shift to IndAS-116 (even if modest).
Wall Street closed at record highs on Wednesday as news that the coronavirus outbreak could be running out of steam kept buyers in the ring. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.46 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 29,550.8, the S&P 500 gained 21.63 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 3,379.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.02 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 9,725.96, according to Reuters news report
Asian stock markets wobbled and the safe-havens of the Japanese yen, gold and bonds rose on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus cases at the outbreak’s epicentre jumped sharply. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.04 per cent weaker while Japan’s Nikkei was 0.2 per cent lower
Markets will react to the macroeconomic data viz. IIP data and CPI inflation numbers in early trade on Thursday. Indications are in the favour of up move to continue but participation would remain restricted so traders should plan their positions accordingly and prefer private banking, financials, FMCG and IT for fresh buying, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
The sharp spike in food inflation has led India’s Jan CPI to breach a six-year high of 7.59% compared to 7.35% seen in Dec. It is the consecutive second month, that CPI has breached the upper band of RBI’s inflation target. While, unexpectedly IIP has contracted to 0.3% in Dec from 1.8% in Nov. Due to higher inflation, RBI has been maintaining a status quo since Dec 2019, if inflation continues to hover above 6%, we don’t expect RBI to cut interest rate or change its accommodative policy stance, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services
Indian markets could open flat despite positive US markets on Wednesday and minorly positive Asian markets today. Wall Street closed at record highs on Wednesday as news that the coronavirus outbreak could be running out of steam kept buyers in the ring. Market participants paid heed to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he wrapped up his semiannual economic report before Congress, during which he said the central bank was closely monitoring the coronavirus and other threats.
The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, but the weak market breadth could be a cause of some concern. The formation of a positive candle on Wednesday has nullified the negative impact of doji observed on Tuesday. The next crucial resistance to be watched for the short term at 12275 levels. Immediate support is placed at 12150, says Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities