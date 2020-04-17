  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share Market LIVE Sensex Nifty to open higher RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address media soon

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address media soon

By: |
Updated:Apr 17, 2020 8:31:56 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Street’s lead overnight.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveTrends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with a 204 points or 2.25 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,264 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty posted gains in choppy trade on Thursday. BSE Sensex ended 223 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 30,603, while the broader Nifty 50 index finished below the crucial 9,000 mark, at 8,992, up 67 points or 0.76 per cent. The broader market, mid-caps and small-caps, outperformed the benchmarks, as their sectoral indices on BSE closed 1.42 per cent and 1.71 per cent higher. Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Street’s lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades, Reuters reported. Nikkei 225 jumped 2.85%, South Korea’s Kospi saw robust gains as it surged 3.33% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.14%. US stocks surged higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.33 points, or 0.14%, to 23,537.68. The S&P 500 gained 16.19 points, or 0.58%, to 2,799.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.19 points, or 1.66%, to 8,532.36.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with a 204 points or 2.25 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,264 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today. The central bank in a tweet said, “Watch out for the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta address live at 10:00 am today (April 17, 2020).” This would be second media address by the RBI Governor amid nationwide lockdown. In his previous meeting, Shaktikanta Das had announced an emergency rate cut of 75 basis points.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:31 (IST)17 Apr 2020
    Markets to remain volatile: Siddhartha Khemka, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

    The markets would continue to remain volatile as it would track trend in coronavirus cases and government relief measures to combat the economic crisis due to it. Further the earnings season has kicked started, and thus investors would be focusing on the management commentary with regards to the impact of Covid-19 on their respective businesses, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

    08:30 (IST)17 Apr 2020
    US stocks gained in overnight trade on Wall Street

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.33 points, or 0.14%, to 23,537.68. The S&P 500 gained 16.19 points, or 0.58%, to 2,799.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.19 points, or 1.66%, to 8,532.36.

    08:29 (IST)17 Apr 2020
    Asian market stocks jump on Friday

    Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Street’s lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades, Reuters reported. Nikkei 225 jumped 2.85%, South Korea’s Kospi saw robust gains as it surged 3.33% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.14%.

    08:28 (IST)17 Apr 2020
    Countering COVID-19: Nirmala Sitharaman meets PM Modi amid stimulus buzz

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, as the government gears up for the next round of succour for critical sectors, a senior government official told FE. However, a one-time, big-bang stimulus to blunt the pandemic impact on the economy is not on the cards. Instead, the government will come out with several rounds of relief measures, with focus on the worst-hit sectors, such as MSMEs, exports, construction, aviation and certain other labour-intensive sectors, said the official.

    Read full story

    08:25 (IST)17 Apr 2020
    Mid-caps, small-caps outperformed BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 on Thursday

    The broader market, mid-caps and small-caps, outperformed the benchmarks, as their sectoral indices on BSE closed 1.42 per cent and 1.71 per cent higher

    08:25 (IST)17 Apr 2020
    Sensex, Nifty posted gains on Thursday

    BSE Sensex ended 223 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 30,603, while the broader Nifty 50 index finished below the crucial 9,000 mark, at 8,992, up 67 points or 0.76 per cent.

    08:23 (IST)17 Apr 2020
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das presser at 10 am today

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today. The central bank in a tweet said, “Watch out for the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta address live at 10:00 am today (April 17, 2020).” This would be second media address by the RBI Governor amid nationwide lockdown. In his previous meeting, Shaktikanta Das had announced an emergency rate cut of 75 basis points.

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Farmers ask govt to purchase onions from them at Rs 20 per kg to avoid financial distress
    2Targeted LTRO helps bring down corp bond yields, but spreads rise
    3Goldman Sachs warns Nifty rally cheerleaders: Worst may not be over; cuts India weight in Asia equity