Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for gap-up opening; RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das press meet at 10am

Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures in regards with food, cash in hand and job safety. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,411 points or 4.94 per cent higher at 29,946, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8,653, up 336 points or 3.89 per cent. Asian shares rose on Friday as investors anticipated policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic after US unemployment filings surged to a record. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.0%. Australian shares were up 2.02%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 3.65%. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.38% to end at 22,552.17, while the S&P 500 surged 6.24% to 2,630.07. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.6% to 7,797.54.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 78.88 points or 0.91 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,720 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today, the central bank tweeted. The RBI governor’s address comes a day after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.75 lakh crore economic relief package to aid the economy amid 21-day nationwide lockdown due to fast-spreading coronavirus.
The 21-day lockdown across the country is set to hit non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) hard as small business owners and low-income households find it hard to service their loans. NBFC loans in the affordable housing, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), loan against property (LAP), real estate and microfinance (MFI) segments are likely to be affected the most, rating agency Icra said on Thursday.
The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the business of a vast majority of urban Indian working professionals and cancelled or delayed business trips emerged as the most visible initial impact of the pandemic, according to a report.
Rating agency Crisil on Thursday slashed its FY21 growth forecast for India by as much as 170 basis points to 3.5%, citing the damaging impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, as it revised downwards its projection for the second time in a week. Even the latest forecast, according to Crisil chief economist Dharmakirti Joshi, assumes two benign things: a normal monsoon and the effect of the pandemic subsiding materially, if not wearing out, in the April-June quarter.
