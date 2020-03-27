Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for gap-up opening; RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das press meet at 10am

Asian shares rose on Friday as investors anticipated policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures in regards with food, cash in hand and job safety. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,411 points or 4.94 per cent higher at 29,946, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 8,653, up 336 points or 3.89 per cent. Asian shares rose on Friday as investors anticipated policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic after US unemployment filings surged to a record. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.0%. Australian shares were up 2.02%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 3.65%. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.38% to end at 22,552.17, while the S&P 500 surged 6.24% to 2,630.07. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.6% to 7,797.54.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 78.88 points or 0.91 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,720 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today, the central bank tweeted. The RBI governor’s address comes a day after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.75 lakh crore economic relief package to aid the economy amid 21-day nationwide lockdown due to fast-spreading coronavirus.

