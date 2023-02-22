Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open in red as Dow, Nasdaq tank 2%; RBI, FOMC minutes eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The trends on SGX Nifty, Asian and US markets suggest that Sensex and Nifty will stay in the negative territory today.

The US markets ended Tuesday’s session broadly lower with Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking 697.01 pts or 2.06% to 33,129.59, tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 294.97 pts or 2.50% to 11,492.30 and S&P 500 plunged 81.75 pts or 2% to 3,997.34.

Indian benchmark equity indices will likely open in the red territory on Wednesday amid negative sentiment in the global markets. The trends on SGX Nifty, Asian and US markets suggest that Sensex and Nifty will stay in the negative territory today. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchanges were trading 68 pts or 0.38% lower at 17,777.00 in the early morning trade. All major Asian markets were trading in red with China's Shanghai Composite index falling 0.40%, Japan's Nikkei 225 sinking 1.49%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping 0.49% and South Korea's KOSPI dipping 1.47%. The US markets ended Tuesday's session broadly lower with Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking 697.01 pts or 2.06% to 33,129.59, tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 294.97 pts or 2.50% to 11,492.30 and S&P 500 plunged 81.75 pts or 2% to 3,997.34. On Tuesday, the Sensex fell 18.82 pts or 0.03% to 60,672.72 and the Nifty 50 dipped 17.90 pts or 0.10% to 17,826.70. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.07%, Nifty Auto dipped 0.22%, Nifty IT dropped 0.88%, Nifty PSU Bank sank 1.79% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.11%.