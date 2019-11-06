Share Market LIVE: FM’s mega infra push fails to lift sentiments; Sensex down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices opened lower on Wednesday morning, despite the Modi government’s infra push. The Sensex was down about 100 points to 40,153, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. HCL, Tech, Bharti Airtel shares were among the top losers, shedding up to 1.5%. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Narendra Modi-led government is eager to modify rules and boost investment in the infrastructure space. Further, the FM has said that an offer is coming soon for homebuyers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the next set of measures would be announced for the real estate sector and that the government was working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to help people affected in the sector. “One particular sector which I have not touched and has an impact on the stock market is real estate, which requires a lot more attention,” she said, while speaking at a function commemorating the silver jubilee of the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Tuesday. FM’s mega infra push comes days after the government said that it will spend about $1.4 trillion in the next 5 years. “As we envisage becoming a five trillion-dollar economy by 2024-25, our focus on creating world-class infrastructure has become even more resolute. If we spent USD 1.1 trillion on infrastructure in the last 10 years (2008-17), we now are going to invest about USD 1.4 trillion in the next five years,” FM Sitharaman had said. We bring to you live updates.
Three major Indian drugmakers received warning letters from the U.S. health care watchdog in the last two months, highlighting that the country’s copycat drug sector is still plagued by quality issues amid rising global concern over tainted drug supplies. Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Lupin Ltd. are the latest local medicine makers to be reprimanded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, exchange filings show. A plant with a warning letter is barred from introducing new products in the U.S., stymieing the company’s ability to grow revenue in the world’s top pharmaceutical market.
India dealmaking activity is expected to revert to the normal level in 2019, with total mergers and acquisitions (M&A) values seen at $52.10 billion as against the record highs of $81.60 billion witnessed in 2018, said a report by Baker McKenzie. A highly notable deal was Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ $3.66 billion investment to acquire Reliance Industries’ Reliance Jio lnfratel unit, it pointed out. Despite the global headwinds, India M&A is expected to remain stable in the next few years, with private investments reviving against the backdrop of a more favourable business environment, the report said.
Budget carrier IndiGo is likely to announce a codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways on November 7. This would allow the two carriers to sell seats on each others’ flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which owns the airline, gained 1.77% to close at Rs 1,461.45 on BSE. The largest domestic carrier had signed its first codeshare pact in December 2018 with Turkish Airlines. IndiGo, in a statement on Tuesday, said the two airlines would make a strategic business announcement. Qatar Airways chief executive officer Akbar al Baker in the past has shown interest in investing in IndiGo. On October 29, IndiGo placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo-family planes. The airline flies to 23 international destinations including Turkey, China, Vietnam and Myanmar.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stocks, after gaining for three straight sessions on expectations of an easing of in U.S.-China trade tensions. Brent crude futures were at $62.60 a barrel by 0330 GMT, down 36 cents, or 0.6%. Brent settled up 1.3% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $56.94 per barrel, having closed up 1.2% in the previous session.
A day after India decided to pull out of the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) talks, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal indicated that New Delhi may get back at the negotiating table only if its demands — including extra safeguard mechanism to curb irrational spike in imports and tougher rules on the origin of imported products and — were adequately addressed. However, for now, the country had decided against joining the RCEP, he asserted. Goyal slammed the Congress-led UPA government for having signed scores of free trade agreements (FTAs) with Asean, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan, which only exacerbated India’s trade imbalance vis-a-vis these trading partners and put the interests of domestic industry in jeopardy. The Modi government had now initiated the process of renegotiating these pacts, especially with Asean, he said.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government was talking to “companies of stature and size” who had left China to woo them to set up base or relocate here and was in possession of “very reliable intelligence that they will indeed choose India”. Considering that Vietnam has emerged as an attractive investment destination for multinational firms, she said the east Asian country, too, had certain limitations like the saturation in its labour market. “I am keeping in mind (Vietnam’s) limitations to (hardsell) ourselves (as) attractive destination for investors. So, we are factoring in many things, based on fairly reliable business information, and are putting them into a scheme of offers,” she said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the next set of measures would be announced for the real estate sector and that the government was working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to help people affected in the sector. peaking at a function commemorating the silver jubilee of the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Tuesday, the finance minister said, “One particular sector which I have not touched and has an impact on the stock market is real estate, which requires a lot more attention,” she said.
Reliance Jio may have to shoulder the burden of around Rs 13,000 crore of past dues relating to licence fee and spectrum usage charge owed by Reliance Communications (RCom) as a fallout of the Supreme Court verdict in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter. RCom, owned by Anil Ambani, owes past dues of around Rs 20,000 crore (Rs 16,456 crore licence fee and Rs 3,533 crore SUC) to the Department of Telecom (DoT). But since the company has filed for bankruptcy, DoT will have to claim the amount in the insolvency court as an operational creditor and may have to take a huge haircut, if at all any payment eventually materialises.
The committee of secretaries set up to explore a relief package for the stressed telecom industry has in-principle agreed that some sort of relief measures are necessary with regard to payment of dues related to licence fee and spectrum usage charge after the Supreme Court verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The view which has emanated so far is that if no relief is provided in terms of payment of dues, which for the industry runs as high as Rs 1.33 lakh crore, at least one operator may file for bankruptcy. This, in turn, would lead to losses for banks as well as the government.
Asian shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited new developments toward scaling back a bruising trade war between the United States and China. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged. Australian shares were up 0.14%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.35%. Treasury yields fell slightly in Asia and crude oil futures also dipped as some investors started to temper their optimism about progress in the trade dispute in the absence of concrete progress in negotiations between the world’s two-largest economies.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank is firmly moving on a path towards growth despite some of the recent events, Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta said Tuesday. The bank has shown profitability for the 8th straight quarter and posted a net profit of Rs 465.00 crore in the last fiscal, bank officials said. The operational performance of the bank with regard to all the banking parameters has been satisfactory with the figures of advances and deposits during the five months of the current fiscal showing an increase of Rs 900.00 crore and Rs 2,030 crore, respectively from those over the corresponding period during the last fiscal, Mehta said. This was revealed in a meeting held today by the Financial Commissioner, Finance with the J&K bank officials.
