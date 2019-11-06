Share Market LIVE: FM’s mega infra push fails to lift sentiments; Sensex down

The Sensex was down about 100 points to 40,153, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices opened lower on Wednesday morning, despite the Modi government’s infra push. The Sensex was down about 100 points to 40,153, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. HCL, Tech, Bharti Airtel shares were among the top losers, shedding up to 1.5%. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Narendra Modi-led government is eager to modify rules and boost investment in the infrastructure space. Further, the FM has said that an offer is coming soon for homebuyers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the next set of measures would be announced for the real estate sector and that the government was working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to help people affected in the sector. “One particular sector which I have not touched and has an impact on the stock market is real estate, which requires a lot more attention,” she said, while speaking at a function commemorating the silver jubilee of the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Tuesday. FM’s mega infra push comes days after the government said that it will spend about $1.4 trillion in the next 5 years. “As we envisage becoming a five trillion-dollar economy by 2024-25, our focus on creating world-class infrastructure has become even more resolute. If we spent USD 1.1 trillion on infrastructure in the last 10 years (2008-17), we now are going to invest about USD 1.4 trillion in the next five years,” FM Sitharaman had said. We bring to you live updates.

यहां पढ़े: शेयर बाजार की खबरों का हिंदी में अपडेट