Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens flat, moves between gains & losses, Nifty needs to hold above 17185 for upside

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices started the day’s trade flat amid weak global cues.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets ended their four-day losing streak on Thursday as benchmark indices rallied. S&P BSE Sensex closed 113 points or 0.20% higher at 57,901 while NSE Nifty 50 ended 27 points or 0.16% higher at 17,248. On the other hand, broader markets ended in red. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down in red, hinting at a flat to negative start to the day’s trade. Global cues were weak after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ index closed with losses. Asian stock markets mirrored the fall.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies will start trading on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 1,335 crore IPO of RateGain Travel was well received by investors earlier this month with Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribing to the issue 42.02 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) had subscribed to their portion 8.42 times while retail quota was bid for 8 times, taking the overall subscription to 17.41 times. Shares of RateGain commanded a grey market premium of Rs 45 apiece till yesterday, down from Rs 100 per share last week.

Live Updates 9:24 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 Nifty resistance at 17400 Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track to end the week roughly unchanged, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets abroad. Also, The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to taper its corporate debt purchases to pre-pandemic levels and scale back some of its emergency funding scheme upon reaching the March 2022 deadline. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,000 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,400. ~ Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities 9:20 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 17185 and 17375 crucial levels to watch out for “17,185 remains a crucial level to defend for bulls while bears need to defend 17,375. Directional traders can look at 17,300 straddles as a breach of any these levels can easily give 250-300 points move by next week,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. 9:18 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 OPENING BELL Sensex and Nifty started the day's trade flat with a negative bias. Sensex was down 70 points while NSE Nifty 50 index was just above 17,200. Bank Nifty was down 0.70% while India VIX was 0.5% in red. 9:01 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 Pre-open Sensex trades flat in pre-open session, Nifty tanks, gives up 17200 amid weak global cues. 8:56 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 Use dips to create long positions for target of 17347 “In the coming session, the index is likely to open on a subdued note tracking muted global cues. We expect, index to trade with a positive bias while sustaining above the past two sessions an identical low of 17190. Hence use dip towards 17235- 17265 for creating long position for target of 17347,” said ICICI Direct in a note. 8:55 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 Weakness could emerge if the supports of 17150 are broken The higher premium of Nifty future vis a vis spot has also led to this consolidation in the index. Historically it is seen that the Nifty finds it difficult to move up sharply when it's Future premium increases. So more consolidation is expected till this premium doesn't start getting lower.The Call writer's positions are still lower than Put writer's which means the declines in the index should be arrested and it should be more stock specific market. For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 17410 and 17150,which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 17410 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 17150 are broken. ~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities 8:29 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 Profit-taking takes center stage “Nifty keeps facing selling pressure from 17370-17400 band over the last three days. Despite other markets sustaining most of their gains, Nifty failed to hold on to the opening gains. The advance-decline ratio has again gone negative suggesting broad-based profit-taking amidst thin overall volumes. 17380-17185 is the band for the Nifty in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. 8:08 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 17200 key support for Nifty Whenever the trading range keeps shrinking, the breakout becomes imminent but direction cannot be pre-empted. Due to last couple of days’ price development, 17200 has now become a key support and the moment we see market sustaining below it, the recent downtrend will certainly get resumed to see sub-17000 territory again. On the flipside, 17350 – 17400 would be seen as immediate hurdles. Let’s see how things pan out going ahead and banking becomes the key component here, which is likely to dictate the immediate trend. ~ Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One 8:03 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty sits in red SGX Nifty was down in the red on Friday morning. Nifty futures were down 14 points, hinting at a flat to negative start for domestic indices.