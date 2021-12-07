Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty surges ahead of opening bell; Rategain Travel Technologies IPO opens today

Global cues were positive and favouring the bulls after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ index zoomed higher during the previous session. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears continued to dictate stock market movement on Monday amid the rising concern over the Omicron Covid-19 variant. S&P BSE Sensex ended 949 points or 1.65% lower at 56,747 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 284 points in red at 16,912. Broader markets followed suit. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at positive momentum building up ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were positive and favouring the bulls after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ index zoomed higher during the previous session while Asian markets mirrored their up-move.

Keeping the IPO market hot, the public issue of Rategain Travel Technologies will open for subscription today. The company is looking to raise Rs 1,336 crore through the IPO which includes a fresh issue of equity worth Rs 375 crore while the remaining Rs 961 crore is an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company. Investors can bid for the IPO in the fixed price band of Rs 405-425 per share, in a bid lot of 35 equity shares. Rategain Travel Technologies is among the leading distribution technology companies for the global hospitality and travel industry. Rategain delivers hospitality and travel technology solutions through SaaS platform.

