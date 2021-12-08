Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; D-Street eyes two IPOs and RBI Monetary Policy today

Global cues were aiding the bulls as NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 all closed with strong gains overnight. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets rallied amid positive global cues on Tuesday as bulls announced their return in style. S&P BSE Sensex added 886 points or 1.56% to finish at 57,633 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 264 points to settle at 17,176. Entering Wednesday’s trading session SGX Nifty was up 100 points, hinting at continued positive momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were also aiding the bulls as NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 all closed with strong gains overnight. Asian stock markets were seen mirroring the up-move with Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, KOSDAQ, and Hang Seng all trading with gains.

On the initial day of sale, RateGain Travel Technologies IPO was subscribed 0.41 times by investors. Retail investors led the charge, oversubscribing their portion of the issue 1.23 times. The IPO will remain open for subscription till tomorrow where investors can bid for shares of the company in a fixed price band of Rs 405-425 per share. Apart from RateGain, the IPO market will today see Shriram Properties IPO open for subscription. Through the Rs 600 crore IPO, Shriram Properties will sell shares in the fixed price band of Rs 113-118 per share. Shriram Properties is part of the Shriram Group. Apart from the two IPOs, Dalal Street will keep a close eye on Mint Street as the Reserve Bank of India’s MPC ends its three-day deliberations today.

