Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; D-Street eyes two IPOs and RBI Monetary Policy today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets rallied amid positive global cues on Tuesday as bulls announced their return in style. S&P BSE Sensex added 886 points or 1.56% to finish at 57,633 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 264 points to settle at 17,176. Entering Wednesday’s trading session SGX Nifty was up 100 points, hinting at continued positive momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were also aiding the bulls as NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 all closed with strong gains overnight. Asian stock markets were seen mirroring the up-move with Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, KOSDAQ, and Hang Seng all trading with gains.
On the initial day of sale, RateGain Travel Technologies IPO was subscribed 0.41 times by investors. Retail investors led the charge, oversubscribing their portion of the issue 1.23 times. The IPO will remain open for subscription till tomorrow where investors can bid for shares of the company in a fixed price band of Rs 405-425 per share. Apart from RateGain, the IPO market will today see Shriram Properties IPO open for subscription. Through the Rs 600 crore IPO, Shriram Properties will sell shares in the fixed price band of Rs 113-118 per share. Shriram Properties is part of the Shriram Group. Apart from the two IPOs, Dalal Street will keep a close eye on Mint Street as the Reserve Bank of India’s MPC ends its three-day deliberations today.
"Nifty finds support around 17000 while 17550 will act as resistance. Bank Nifty finds support around 36100 while 37200 will act as resistance on the upside."
~ IIFL Securities
Sensex and Nifty 50 moved higher on Tuesday as bulls attempted to recover losses suffered during the previous few sessions. However, chartists hold mixed views on what could be ahead for Nifty. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities believes the upside bounce may be short-lived. “The present upside bounce could be short-lived and one may expect selling pressure to emerge from the crucial overhead resistance of 17550-17600 levels in the near term,” he said. Meanwhile Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research, JM Financial expects more short-covering above 17,250. Support is seen at 16,920 and 17,000.
The initial public offer of Rategain Travel Technologies Limited received a 41 per cent subscription on the first day on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 71,88,090 shares against 1,73,51,146 shares on offer, according to data available with the exchanges.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will present its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy on December 8. The central bank is expected to keep repo and reverse report rate unchanged keeping implications of the Omicron variant in view. Last year, two rate cuts of 75 bps in March and 40 bps in May reduced repo rates to a record low of 4 per cent and since then, rates have been kept unchanged. This policy comes in the backdrop of the perceived strengthening of the domestic economy and the moderation in headline inflation in recent months, said analysts.