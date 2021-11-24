Share Market LIVE: Nifty sits near resistance zone ahead of opening; Star Health Insurance IPO opens next week

Global cues were mixed as Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained while NASDAQ closed with losses during the previous session. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets recouped all intra-day losses in the dying hours of trade on Tuesday and managed to close with gains. S&P BSE Sensex added 198 points or 0.34% to end at 58,664 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 jumped 86.8 points or 0.50% to finish the day at 17,503. Broader markets outperformed. Entering Wednesday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was comfortably in the green, hinting at a continuation of yesterday’s positive momentum. Global cues were mixed as Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained while NASDAQ closed with losses during the previous session. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were up with gains while Topix, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were down in red.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company’s IPO will hit Dalal Street next week. The IPO of the insurance company will consist of a fresh issue of Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing investors of 5.83 crore equity shares. The IPO will open for subscription on November 30 next week and close on December 2. Investors can bid for the issue in a fixed price band of Rs 870-900 per share. The company is owned by Safecrop Investments India LLP, WestBridge AIF I, and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala,

