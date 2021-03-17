Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 35 pts, flat start for indices; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech IPO opens

Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Wednesday as investors await Fed outcome. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a flat start with some positive bias on Wednesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. On the back of rising Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country and new localised restrictions, BSE the 30-share index ended 31 points down at 50,363.96, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 14,910, down 19.05 points. Today, all eyes would be on the outcome of US Federal Reserve meeting. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Wednesday as investors await Fed outcome. Australia’s ASX 200 was down half a per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.20 per cent while the Topix index was marginally lower. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.66 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.09 per cent.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies’ IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday. Nazara Technologies, a gaming and sports media platform, looks to raise Rs 582.91 crore through this public issue. The initial public offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, and will have no fresh issue of equity shares. Investors can bid for Nazara Technologies IPO in the price band of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,101 per equity share of face value Rs 4.

