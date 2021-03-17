Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 35 pts, flat start for indices; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech IPO opens

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a flat start with some positive bias on Wednesday
Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Wednesday as investors await Fed outcome. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a flat start with some positive bias on Wednesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. On the back of rising Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country and new localised restrictions, BSE the 30-share index ended 31 points down at 50,363.96, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 14,910, down 19.05 points. Today, all eyes would be on the outcome of US Federal Reserve meeting. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Wednesday as investors await Fed outcome. Australia’s ASX 200 was down half a per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.20 per cent while the Topix index was marginally lower. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.66 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.09 per cent.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies’ IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday. Nazara Technologies, a gaming and sports media platform, looks to raise Rs 582.91 crore through this public issue. The initial public offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, and will have no fresh issue of equity shares. Investors can bid for Nazara Technologies IPO in the price band of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,101 per equity share of face value Rs 4.
Highlights
Kalyan Jewellers has said that the government of Singapore and Monetary Authority of Singapore are among the 15 anchor investors who invested Rs 351.89 crore on Monday ahead of the jewellery retailer’s initial public offering (IPO). The firm has allocated 4.04 crore shares at the upper price band of Rs 87 a share. Government of Singapore has been allocated 29% in the anchor allocation of Kalyan Jewellers India, while Monetary Authority of Singapore has been allocated 5.11%.
Read full story
Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Wednesday as investors await the Fed outcome. Australia’s ASX 200 was down half a per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.20 per cent while the Topix index was marginally lower. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.66 per cent.
Nifty futures were trading 29 points or 0.19 per cent up at 15,001 on Singaporean Exchange on Wednesday, indicating a flat opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50.
Domestic equity markets ended in red for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 50,363 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,910. Stock markets have been consolidating for a while now as bond yields rise and inflation worries emerge. Technically, Nifty not showing any significant decline on Tuesday, after two days of sharp weakness could be a slight positive indication, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research, Analyst, HDFC Securities. SGX Nifty was up 44 points on Wednesday morning, hinting at a gap-up start for equities.
Read full story
Nazara Technologies on Tuesday said it has mopped up a little over Rs 261 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer, which opens for subscription on Wednesday. The company's initial public offer IPO committee has decided to allocate 23.73 lakh shares to 43 anchor investors at Rs 1,101 per piece. At this price, the firm has raised Rs 261.31 crore, Nazara Technologies informed BSE.