Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech shares listing today

Market participants may take cues from COVID-19 situation, stock-specific development and other global cues in this holiday shortended week. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open on a flat note with a positive bias on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Market participants may take cues from the COVID-19 situation, stock-specific development and other global cues in this holiday-shortened week. Markets were shut on Monday for Holi and would remain closed on Friday for Good Friday. In the previous week, the benchmark indices declined 1.6 per cent, each. Stocks in Asian markets were seen trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.17 per cent. Shanghai Composite fell 0.24 per cent while the Shenzhen component lost 0.20 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrials ended 98 points higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the red falling 0.09 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies shares will list on stock markets on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Rs 583-crore IPO was subscribed 176 times and was sold in the price range of Rs 1,100-1,101 per share. The public issue received bids for 51.25 crore shares against 29.20 lakh shares on offer. This is the first gaming company to be listed on the stock exchanges.

