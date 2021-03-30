Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech shares listing today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open on a flat note with a positive bias on Tuesday
Market participants may take cues from COVID-19 situation, stock-specific development and other global cues in this holiday shortended week. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open on a flat note with a positive bias on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Market participants may take cues from the COVID-19 situation, stock-specific development and other global cues in this holiday-shortened week. Markets were shut on Monday for Holi and would remain closed on Friday for Good Friday. In the previous week, the benchmark indices declined 1.6 per cent, each. Stocks in Asian markets were seen trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.17 per cent. Shanghai Composite fell 0.24 per cent while the Shenzhen component lost 0.20 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrials ended 98 points higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the red falling 0.09 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies shares will list on stock markets on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Rs 583-crore IPO was subscribed 176 times and was sold in the price range of Rs 1,100-1,101 per share. The public issue received bids for 51.25 crore shares against 29.20 lakh shares on offer. This is the first gaming company to be listed on the stock exchanges.

Commodity prices traded mixed during the week passed by with Bullion prices traded lower while crude oil futures witnessed volatile trading on Suez Canal blockage. Base metals witnessed mixed trade keeping the lower trading range on a stronger dollar and China demand.
Equity markets braved all odds this fiscal and rewarded investors with high returns as the benchmark Sensex surged more than 66 per cent despite COVID-led disruptions and concerns over its impact on the economy. Market analysts termed FY 2020-21 as a roller coaster ride for not only Indian markets but also for equity indices globally due to the pandemic.
Sensex and Nifty will today open for trade for the first time this week, looking to pick up from where they left off. S&P BSE Sensex now sits just above the 49,000 mark while the Nifty 50 index is just above 14,507. While analysts do expect some bounce back on stock markets after the sharp fall seen earlier this month, the holiday-shortened week is also expected to bring some volatility. India VIX, the volatility gauge, slumped 9% on Friday to close near 20 levels after having surged over 22 during the previous week. SGX Nifty was up 30 points, hinting at a positive start for equities.
The outgoing financial year has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for Indian equities, which rebounded after the market crash late March 2020 on fears over the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies shares will list on stock markets on March 30, 2021, following the recently concluded IPO. The public issue of the mobile gaming leader was subscribed 176 times and was sold in the price range of Rs 1,100-1,101 per share. Ahead of shares listing on bourses, Nazara Technologies shares were seen quoting a strong grey market premium of Rs 690. The shares were ruling at Rs 1,791, up 62.67 per cent in the grey market over the issue price. The strong grey market premium doesn’t always ensure listing gains.
