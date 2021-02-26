Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red after sell-off on Wall Street; RailTel shares to list today

Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, Kospi, and KOSDAQ were all trading deep in red. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the last trading session of February on the back of a three-day gaining streak. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,039 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 15,097. However, a sell-off on Wall Street on Thursday could haunt domestic equities. SGX Nifty was down 210 points during the early hours of trade. NASDAQ tanked the most on Thursday, falling 3.52%, followed by S&P 500, down 2.45%, and Dow Jones ended 1.75% lower. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, Kospi, and KOSDAQ were all trading deep in red.

RailTel’s shares will make their stock market debut today. The Rs 819 crore initial public offering (IPO) from the Ministry of Railways, its second public issue of 2021, had earlier this month garnered a subscription tally of 42.39 times. Incorporated in 2000, RailTel is an information and communications technology infrastructure provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country. The issue was an offer for sale (OFS) with the government looking to trim its stake in the firm. Shares were offered in the price band of Rs 93-94 per share with the minimum application size at 155 equity shares.

