Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to see gap-up start; last day to bid for Rs 820-crore RailTel IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open with gains on Thursday, after a two-day losing streak. SGX Nifty was hinting at a positive start for the indices as Nifty futures were up 41 points or 0.27 per cent at 15,237 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, amid a bearish trend overseas and profit booking Sensex tumbled by 400.34 points to sit at 51,704, while Nifty declined 105 points to end at 15,209. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday. The Shanghai composite gained 1.6 per cent while the Shenzhen component was up 0.75 per cent. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58 per cent.

Today is the last day to subscribe to Rs 820-crore RailTel Corporation of India IPO. It was subscribed nearly 7 times on the second day of the bidding process. While Rs 100-crore Nureca IPO was subscribed nearly 40 times during the three-day bidding process. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs 396-400 apiece.

