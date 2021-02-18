Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to see gap-up start; last day to bid for Rs 820-crore RailTel IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open with gains on Thursday, after a two-day losing streak.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open with gains on Thursday, after a two-day losing streak. SGX Nifty was hinting at a positive start for the indices as Nifty futures were up 41 points or 0.27 per cent at 15,237 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, amid a bearish trend overseas and profit booking Sensex tumbled by 400.34 points to sit at 51,704, while Nifty declined 105 points to end at 15,209. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday. The Shanghai composite gained 1.6 per cent while the Shenzhen component was up 0.75 per cent. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58 per cent.
Today is the last day to subscribe to Rs 820-crore RailTel Corporation of India IPO. It was subscribed nearly 7 times on the second day of the bidding process. While Rs 100-crore Nureca IPO was subscribed nearly 40 times during the three-day bidding process. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs 396-400 apiece.
Highlights
Asian investors are turning cautious about the Indian markets due to concerns over high valuations, a Swiss brokerage said on Wednesday. Citing its conversation with 50 foreign institutional investors (FIIs) based in Hong Kong, Singapore, the US and the UK in the past three weeks, UBS Securities India said investors in the UK and the US remain optimistic about India.
Stressing the need for “adopting a balanced approach” to allow demand recovery, Union oil and gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed oil producing countries to increase their output which will bring down global crude prices.
Equity indices buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session on Wednesday as risk appetite remained subdued amid a bearish trend overseas. Profit booking was witnessed in finance, IT and FMCG counters while rising US treasury yield dampened the investor sentiment. The Nifty declined by 104.55 points (0.68%) to close at 15,208.9, while the Sensex tumbled by 400.34 points (0.77%) to 51,703.83.
