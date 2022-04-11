Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the holiday-shortened week after having seen a battle between bulls and bears last week that saw Dalal Street close with marginal gains. S&P BSE Sensex ended Friday’s session 412 points or 0.70% higher at 59,447 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.82% and settled at 17,784. India VIX was down 6.89% slipping below the 18 levels. Ahead of Monday’s session, SGX Nifty was down in the red, suggesting a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were bearish with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX all in the red. Wall Street had closed mixed on Friday.
India Inc. will start reporting its earnings for the January-March quarter from today with IT major TCS stepping in first. Increasing raw material prices and shortage of demand could see the results be a mixed bag. On the back of good top-line growth and lower loan provisions could bode well for banks, while higher realisations for upstream oil companies and large gains for downstream oil players will boost aggregate earnings. However, profits of a clutch of key sectors — auto, cement, consumer staples — could be subdued.
Sensex was down 114 points after the pre-open session while Nifty 50 settled at 17740.
Sensex was trading flat with marginal losses on Monday morning while NSE Nifty was down 40 points in the pre-open session.
Last week was a very volatile one and a mix bagged for the benchmark index where prices started the week with a positive tick and closed in red for the rest of the three consecutive days and again closed in green to end the week and closed above 17700 levels. The prices are sustained well above their 21 & 50 – day exponential moving average on the daily as well as the weekly time frame. The index has formed Doji on the weekly time frame which indicates indecision among the traders.
Equity benchmarks rose for the second week in a row, aided by gains in metals, FMCG, energy, PSU banks and cement. Tech and media were the lone sectors that declined in the week. Investors reacted positively to the central bank's continued efforts to support growth and its commitment to managing inflation. Consistent inflows into equity funds also cheered investor sentiments.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 11, for the fifth consecutive day. Prices have increased by roughly Rs 10 per litre across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after last hike of 80 paise that came last Wednesday. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Pieces were hiked for the first time in 4 months, 15 days ago. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
“Expect Nifty to make an all-time high by April end or early May. Q4 earnings could do the trick here. Stay long, stay bullish with stop loss of 17345 spot and target of 18605+. For the day positive above 17800 for 17950,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
SGX Nifty was down 80 points on Monday morning, hinting at a negative start to the day's trade. Global cues were also weak.
Stocks and bonds fell Monday on worries about inflation and tightening monetary policy, while the euro was supported by Emmanuel Macron’s lead in the first round of the French presidential vote.
A peaking summer, coupled with an industrial revival, has led to a huge power shortage in the country. Even as the government claims it is pulling out all the stops to avoid a nation-wide power crisis, worsening of fuel stocks at thermal stations is likely to cripple electricity supplies in the weeks ahead, slowing economic activity.
Hit by the Omicron wave, sharp increase in raw material prices, shortage of components and subdued demand in rural markets, corporate profits for the March 2022 quarter will be a mixed bag.