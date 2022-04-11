Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the holiday-shortened week after having seen a battle between bulls and bears last week that saw Dalal Street close with marginal gains. S&P BSE Sensex ended Friday’s session 412 points or 0.70% higher at 59,447 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.82% and settled at 17,784. India VIX was down 6.89% slipping below the 18 levels. Ahead of Monday’s session, SGX Nifty was down in the red, suggesting a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were bearish with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX all in the red. Wall Street had closed mixed on Friday.

India Inc. will start reporting its earnings for the January-March quarter from today with IT major TCS stepping in first. Increasing raw material prices and shortage of demand could see the results be a mixed bag. On the back of good top-line growth and lower loan provisions could bode well for banks, while higher realisations for upstream oil companies and large gains for downstream oil players will boost aggregate earnings. However, profits of a clutch of key sectors — auto, cement, consumer staples — could be subdued.