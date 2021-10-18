Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trades with gains; early Q2 results suggest India Inc walking on road to recovery

Sensex, Nifty scaled all-time highs last week. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter Monday’s trading session after having hit fresh all-time highs during the previous session. S&P BSE Sensex ended the last week at 61,305 while NSE Nifty 50 closed at 18,338. Broader markets mirrored the up-move charted by the benchmarks. During the early hours of Monday, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at positive momentum building up ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Meanwhile, cues from global peers were mixed as Asian stock markets failed to mirror the gains recorded by Wall Street. KOSPI, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 were all down in the green. KOSDAQ was trading with gains.

Early trends from India Inc’s second-quarter results so far suggest that the economy was getting back on its feet after the second jolt provided by the covid-19 pandemic. At HDFC Bank, for instance, both disbursements and recoveries were better. Again, at Avenue Supermarts standalone revenues were up nearly 50% year-on-year driven up by better footfalls post the second wave; the increases were better even when compared with the same period in 2020. IT companies have also reported strong numbers with increased hiring as demand for services surges.

Read More