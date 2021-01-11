Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Earnings recovery on cards as India Inc reports Q3 numbers

usiness activity has been picking up and the October-December earnings are expected to be better with pent-up demand and festive demand collectively boosting figures for India Inc.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices may open in green on Monday morning with SGX Nifty trading 75 points higher during the early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 48,782 while the Nifty 50 is at 14,347 — their highest ever closing levels. Friday’s upward march helped the benchmark indices end the previous week with gains after a few volatile trading sessions prior to that. Among Asian peers, only KOSPI, down more than 1.5%, was the only stock index trading in the green. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were all in the green.

Earning of India’s leading companies are looking to bounce back strongly in the third quarter after the coronavirus-induced hit that they suffered in the initial months of this fiscal year. IT major TCS has reported strong on-year growth in net profit while Radhakishan Damani’s Avenue Supermarts said its net profit grew 16% on-year basis. Business activity has been picking up and the October-December earnings are expected to be better with pent-up demand and festive demand collectively boosting figures for India Inc.

