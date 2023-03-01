scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open in red amid negative global cues; investors to react to Q3 GDP data

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices are likely to open lower amid negative global market sentiment. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were down 25 pts or 0.15% trading at 17,373.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.32%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.99% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.04%. The US equity indices ended the overnight session in the red territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.71%, S&P 500 dropping 0.30%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipping 0.10%. On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty fell 88.75 pts or 0.51% to 17,303.95 and BSE Sensex tanked 326.23 pts or 0.55% to 58,962.12. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty falling 38.05 pts or 0.09% to 40,269.05. 

08:01 (IST) 1 Mar 2023
US market concludes in red

08:01 (IST) 1 Mar 2023
Asian markets trade mixed

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 08:00 IST