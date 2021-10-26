Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set open in green; Indian economy to post 9.5% growth this fiscal

Asian stock markets were trading higher in the early trade. Japanese stocks led gains regionally

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the green on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 44.50 points or 0.25 per cent up at 18,185.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices snapped a 4-day losing streak, where BSE Sensex gained 145 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 60,967, while NSE’s Nifty closed above 18,100, up 10.50 points. Asian stock markets were trading higher in the early trade. Japanese stocks led gains regionally as the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.85% while the Topix index gained 1.39%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial gained 64 points to end at 35,741.15, S&P500 was up 21.58 points, and Nasdaq Composite added 136.51 points.

The economy is likely to register a 9.5 per cent growth this fiscal over 7.3 per cent contraction last year, as the ongoing recovery is faster and more credible than earlier foreseen, according to a foreign brokerage report. Swiss brokerage UBS Securities India expects the economy to gain momentum in the second half on cyclical tailwinds, including pent-up demand and favorable external demand.

