Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to start in red; Monetisation of Alliance Air, other Air India subsidiaries now

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were eyeing a gap-down start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. This would be a holiday-shortened week, and quarterly earnings from IT majors such as Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies, macroeconomic data, and global trends would drive sentiments in the Indian stock market. Asian stock markets were trading in the green with Hong Kong markets leading the gains. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.57% while the Topix index jumped 1.36%. Markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for a holiday. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended lower after data showed weaker jobs growth than expected in September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.03% to end at 34,746.25 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.19% to 4,391.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51% to 14,579.54.
After the historic Air India privatisation, the government will now start work on monetising its four other subsidiaries, including Alliance Air, and over Rs 14,700 crore worth non-core assets like land and building, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said. The government on October 8 had announced that salt-to-software conglomerate Tatas have won the bid to acquire debt-laden national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.
Nifty futures were trading cautious on Monday, indicating a tepid start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. Apart from second-quarter earnings by IT companies, macroeconomic data and global trends would be keenly tracked. Indian equity markets would remain closed on Friday, 15 October 2021, for Dussehra. Also, the movement of other major market drivers such as foreign institutional investors, Brent crude oil prices, and rupee would also be tracked for further direction.
In the past, three to four occasions whenever the Nifty enters a correction phase, the 21-day exponential moving average has acted as an anchor point for the index. On the open interest front, good participation and open interest addition were seen in the 18000 Call and 17800-17700 Put contracts. Thus, we can expect the broader range of the index to 17700-18000 levels. And recently index has whipsawed its bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart and has successfully closed above the high of the pattern. Whenever we saw a failure of a bearish pattern in the index he has witnessed a much stronger trend on the higher side.
Investors’ wealth rose by Rs 4,16,413.43 crore in two days, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reaching a lifetime high of Rs 266.36 lakh crore on Friday. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex on Friday jumped 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 60,059.06. On Thursday, it had rallied 488.1 points to 59,677.83.
