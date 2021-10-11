Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to start in red; Monetisation of Alliance Air, other Air India subsidiaries now

Asian stock markets were trading in the green with Hong Kong markets leading the gains. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were eyeing a gap-down start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. This would be a holiday-shortened week, and quarterly earnings from IT majors such as Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies, macroeconomic data, and global trends would drive sentiments in the Indian stock market. Asian stock markets were trading in the green with Hong Kong markets leading the gains. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.57% while the Topix index jumped 1.36%. Markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for a holiday. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended lower after data showed weaker jobs growth than expected in September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.03% to end at 34,746.25 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.19% to 4,391.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51% to 14,579.54.

After the historic Air India privatisation, the government will now start work on monetising its four other subsidiaries, including Alliance Air, and over Rs 14,700 crore worth non-core assets like land and building, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said. The government on October 8 had announced that salt-to-software conglomerate Tatas have won the bid to acquire debt-laden national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

