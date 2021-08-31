Market LIVE: Sensex at 57,000 for 1st time, Nifty hits record high, at 16,980 in pre-open; Q1 GDP data eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-down start on Tuesday, as suggested by negative trends on SGX Nifty. In early trade, Nifty futures were trading 30.50 points or 0.18 per cent down at 16,934 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex surged 765 points or 1.36 per cent to 56,889.76, and Nifty 50 closed the day at 16,931, rising 1.35 per cent or 226 points. Asian stock markets mostly fell in Tuesday morning trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.1 per cent while the Topix index declined 0.27 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.15 per cent. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.
The National Statistical Office will release the GDP numbers for the April-June quarter on 31 August 2021. RBI MPC in its 6th August 2021 resolution said that it expects June quarter GDP to grow at 21.4 per cent. A recent poll of 41 economists conducted by news agency Reuters indicated that the gross domestic product (GDP) rose 20 per cent in the June quarter, compared to the record contraction of 24.4 per cent in the same period a year ago.
Highlights
BSE Sensex surged 200 points to top 57,000 for the first time ever, Nifty 50 jumped over 50 points to trade at 16,980 in pre-open on Tuesday
Nifty futures slid further in trade, now down 40 points or 0.23 per cent to 16,925 on the Singaporean Exchange, hinting at a negative start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. Investors will keenly watch GDP numbers for the first quarter (April-June) of FY21, which will be released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Market participants will also watch the oil prices, rupee movement against US dollar and other global cues for further direction.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel have been left unchanged by oil market companies on Tuesday, for the seventh day straight. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.49 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.92 per litre. So far this week prices have been cut twice. The price of petrol was cut for the first time in 35 days on Sunday. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Indian economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, a Reuters poll found. (Reuters)
Bulls charged ahead on the first trading session of the week and helped benchmark indices scale fresh all-time highs once again on Monday. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was at 56,889 while the NSE Nifty 50 sat at 16,931 — their highest ever closing levels. Broader markets mirrored the up-move with certain midcap and smallcap indices outperforming the benchmark indices. Bank Nifty managed to breach the 36,000 mark, gaining 2%. On Tuesday morning, however, SGX Nifty was down with losses, signalling some negative momentum ahead of the day’s opening bell. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street ended mixed and Asian markets slipped.
