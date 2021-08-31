Market LIVE: Sensex at 57,000 for 1st time, Nifty hits record high, at 16,980 in pre-open; Q1 GDP data eyed

In early trade, Nifty futures were trading 30.50 points or 0.18 per cent down at 16,934 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-down start on Tuesday, as suggested by negative trends on SGX Nifty. In early trade, Nifty futures were trading 30.50 points or 0.18 per cent down at 16,934 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex surged 765 points or 1.36 per cent to 56,889.76, and Nifty 50 closed the day at 16,931, rising 1.35 per cent or 226 points. Asian stock markets mostly fell in Tuesday morning trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.1 per cent while the Topix index declined 0.27 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.15 per cent. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

The National Statistical Office will release the GDP numbers for the April-June quarter on 31 August 2021. RBI MPC in its 6th August 2021 resolution said that it expects June quarter GDP to grow at 21.4 per cent. A recent poll of 41 economists conducted by news agency Reuters indicated that the gross domestic product (GDP) rose 20 per cent in the June quarter, compared to the record contraction of 24.4 per cent in the same period a year ago.

