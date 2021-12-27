Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 600 pts, tests 56400; Nifty nears 16850 in pre-opening session

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the early trade, Nifty futures were ruling 37.50 points or 0.22 per cent down at 16,963 on Singaporean Exchange. Market watchers say that this week is likely to be volatile due to potential risk from Omicron variant and monthly derivatives expiry. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in the early trade. While stock markets in Australia and Hong Kong were closed for the Christmas holidays. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.22 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.24 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.26 per cent. Last week on Thursday, US stocks ended on a positive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 196.67 points, or 0.55 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.62 per cent, and closed at a record. While, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85 per cent.
The banking sector is set to witness significant reforms in the coming year with privatisation of public sector banks and strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank on the agenda of the government for 2022. All said, the emerging coronavirus situation, especially in the wake of the Omicron variant, might pose headwinds in the pace of reforms, according to PTI.
Once market sustains above 17000 for next 2-3 sessions, we can witness a rally of around 400-500 points in Nifty up to 17500 in near term. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty 50 index are 16800 and 17300, respectively. For the Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are 34200 and 35550, respectively.
Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
This week will be exceptionally quiet as the economic calendar is light so there won’t be sharp market moves with spotlight being on Omicron. The Omicron is not a concern right now so we expect USDINR spot to remain range bound between 74.80-75.50.
Emkay Global Financial Services
Nifty finds support around 16,900 while 17,250 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 34,500 while 35,400 will act as resistance.
IIFL Securities
The short term trend of Nifty 50 index continues to be positive. But, the market is currently placed at the crucial overhead resistance around 17100-17200 levels. The overall chart pattern indicate higher possibility of selling emerging from near the resistance band in the next 1-2 sessions.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Vodafone Idea are the stocks under the F&O ban for Monday (27 December). If the open interest of any stock crosses 95% of the MWPL (market-wide positions limits), all F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period.
FII selling has reduced sharply over the last few days due to the festive holidays. After around 10% correction, Nifty is now trading at 19x FY23 P/E and is no longer in the expensive zone. While the relief rally might continue for some more time, volatility cannot be ruled out on account of potential risk from Omicron variant and fragile global cues. We suggest long term investors to take benefit of such volatility in the market and add on to their portfolios gradually at lower levels.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The final week of the calendar year is expected to remain volatile, thanks to the scheduled expiry of December month derivatives contracts. Besides, the updates on COVID cases will further add to the choppiness.
Ajit Mishra, VP — Research, Religare Broking
The VWAP of December series is placed near 17175. Thus a move above 17200 should trigger short covering in the markets. For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 17200 and 16870,which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 17200 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 16870 are broken.
Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities
The short-term view of Nifty 50 index remains bearish. The Nifty has to rise past 17500-17600 to turn the outlook bullish. The chances are high to test 16500-16400 in coming days.
Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities
The BSE Sensex made history this year by breaching the 50,000-mark for the first time ever, and went on to scale the 60,000 level within the next seven months. It closed at its lifetime high of 61,765.59 on October 18. Despite the year-end gyrations due to the Omicron threat, the 30-share benchmark has posted returns of nearly 20 per cent so far this year, eclipsing most of its global peers.
Shares of HP Adhesives will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 125.96 crore IPO closed earlier this month with an overall subscription of 20.96 times, led by retail investors who subscribed their portion 81.24 times. Shares of the company were offered in a fixed price band of Rs 262-274 per share.
Sensex and Nifty ended last week nearly unchanged owing to the negative trading momentum on the first and last day of trade. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 57,124 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index is at 17,003. India VIX closed the previous week just above 16 levels. “The final week of the calendar year is expected to remain volatile, thanks to the scheduled expiry of December month derivatives contracts. Besides, the updates on COVID cases will further add to the choppiness,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking. He added that investors should remain cautious and wait for Nifty to close above 17,150.
