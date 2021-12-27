Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 600 pts, tests 56400; Nifty nears 16850 in pre-opening session

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks were trading in deep sea of red in pre-opening session on Monday.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the early trade, Nifty futures were ruling 37.50 points or 0.22 per cent down at 16,963 on Singaporean Exchange. Market watchers say that this week is likely to be volatile due to potential risk from Omicron variant and monthly derivatives expiry. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in the early trade. While stock markets in Australia and Hong Kong were closed for the Christmas holidays. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.22 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.24 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.26 per cent. Last week on Thursday, US stocks ended on a positive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 196.67 points, or 0.55 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.62 per cent, and closed at a record. While, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85 per cent.

The banking sector is set to witness significant reforms in the coming year with privatisation of public sector banks and strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank on the agenda of the government for 2022. All said, the emerging coronavirus situation, especially in the wake of the Omicron variant, might pose headwinds in the pace of reforms, according to PTI.