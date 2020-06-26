Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for Sensex, Nifty; PM Modi to launch mega jobs event in UP

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile session on Thursday ending 277 points lower from the day’s high. SGX Nifty was trading with gains of 65 points signaling a positive start for Sensex and Nifty. The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices on Thursday. While Sensex ended flat, down by 27 points at 34,842 the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 10,288 mark. Amidst this, Nifty Next 50 was up 0.07%, while Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 0.89% each. Hang Seng was down 0.27% on Friday morning while the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.10%. Wall Street was also in the green as Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and the S&P 500 all gained over 1% each.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch Uttar Pradesh government's Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan, an initiative that seeks to provide jobs to one crore migrant workers as well as others who lost their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country. The Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan will focus on providing jobs along with promoting local entrepreneurship.
The alleged heightened scrutiny of consignments from China by the Indian Customs is being viewed by Indian exporters with some trepidation, as they feel any likely retaliatory action by the belligerent neighbour is something that they can ill-afford at this juncture. In a letter to commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president Sharad Kumar Saraf said some exporters had expressed fears over Indian goods being held up by the customs authorities in Hong Kong and China apparently in response to a similar action allegedly being taken by officials at the Chennai port. Saraf has suggested that Wadhawan clarify India’s position formally on the alleged checking of consignments from China for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Given the sharp rally over the last few days, the market seems to be taking pause at this juncture. As the concerns continue to linger over the fast rising coronavirus cases globally along with the geo-political tensions, we would advise investors to stay cautious and focus more on stock specific action. Technically, Nifty has to cross and hold above 10300-10350 zones to get the stability to reclaim the recent swing high of 10555 while on the downside support exists at 10180 then 10040 zones. ~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Uttar Pradesh government’s unique initiative, ‘Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan’ on Friday. The initiative aims at providing employment to one crore migrant workers and others who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and returned home. The Prime Minister will launch the scheme virtually through video conference in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
