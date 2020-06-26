Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for Sensex, Nifty; PM Modi to launch mega jobs event in UP

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile session on Thursday ending 277 points lower from the day’s high. SGX Nifty was trading with gains of 65 points signaling a positive start for Sensex and Nifty. The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices on Thursday. While Sensex ended flat, down by 27 points at 34,842 the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 10,288 mark. Amidst this, Nifty Next 50 was up 0.07%, while Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 0.89% each. Hang Seng was down 0.27% on Friday morning while the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.10%. Wall Street was also in the green as Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and the S&P 500 all gained over 1% each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch Uttar Pradesh government’s Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan, an initiative that seeks to provide jobs to one crore migrant workers as well as others who lost their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country. The Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan will focus on providing jobs along with promoting local entrepreneurship.

